Nutrition Before the actual hunger, you are struck by a feeling that can make you nibble – The expert tells you what to identify “pre-hunger” and what to do then

The best way to manage your eating and weight is to stick to a regular meal rhythm, says Leila Karhunen, Associate Professor of Clinical Nutrition. Then it’s even easier to stay away from extra snacking.

Suddenly makes a terrible mind nibble on something. Even if you knew that lunch was ahead and the croaking hunger hadn’t actually hit yet, something delicious would still make you want to eat right now.

It’s as if some kind of proactive hunger strikes even before an identifiable feeling of hunger.