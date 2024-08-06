Nutrition | A serving of sushi can have as much energy as a hamburger

Nutrition|Sushi is often thought of as a healthy delicacy because it contains avocado and fish instead of cheese and meat. However, that is only partly true.

About sushi has gradually become one of Finns’ favorite dishes. It is consumed in many different situations: at work lunches, as a weekend treat and to cheer up weekday evenings.

Sushi is often thought to be healthier than many other delicacies. After all, sushi has good fats in the form of, for example, salmon or avocado, and it is not as fatty as cheese and meat-rich pizzas or hamburgers.