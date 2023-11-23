Nutrition | A recent summary confirms: for example, eat nuts and beans rather than meat products

Solid research data from decades already says that eating vegetables is good for humans. Even if you don’t want to become a vegetarian, you can achieve a healthier diet with small changes.

This is what another study says, which gathered together the results of previous diet studies. A meta-analysis by German epidemiologists and nutritionists was published BMC Medicine in the journal.

Specially even partial replacement of meat products such as ham, sausage or bacon with vegetable proteins clearly seems to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes.

A more plant-based diet also predicts a longer life.

To the new one the study compiled 37 previous studies that had looked at the diet and lifestyle of European, American and Asian people.

On average, people had been followed in these studies for twenty years. Information was also collected about their exercise habits, smoking and alcohol consumption.

The effect of these was taken into account statistically.

Then, on the basis of this material, we compared what kind of health effects occur if animal products are replaced in the diet with foods from the plant kingdom. The following readings were obtained.

If replace 50 grams of red meat with plant proteins such as nuts or beans in your daily diet, the risk of cardiovascular disease decreases by up to 27 percent.

At the same time, type 2 diabetes can be kept at a distance – the risk of developing diabetes decreased by 22 percent if you replaced even a part of the muscle with plant proteins.

Changing meat products to plant products also reduced the risk of premature death by a fifth.

Poultry, replacing fish and other seafood in the diet with vegetables did not seem to bring similar benefits. Fish is known to be good for health.

The replacement of milk and yogurt with vegan alternatives such as oat milk could not be studied based on this data.

It’s not necessarily worth going to work with an egg every morning – according to a study, replacing eggs occasionally with, for example, nuts slightly reduced the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

On the other hand, laccording to recent studies you can eat eggs without worry, as long as you stay in moderation.

In the new in the study, it is worth noting that you can make your life healthier with relatively small changes. There is no need for a revolutionary diet overhaul.

“A plant-based diet does not necessarily mean stopping all meat eating,” points out the epidemiologist and nutritionist who led the study Sabrina Schlesinger newspaper of The New York Times in the interview.

In studies the risk of cardiovascular disease was reduced by quite moderate actions. Benefits were already obtained by changing 50 grams of meat to something healthier.

In practice, it means, for example, not eating a few meatballs or naki every day. Instead of them, you can scoop a couple of spoonfuls of beans into your mouth.

“You can’t go wrong with that,” says Harvard University epidemiologist Qi Sun. He did not participate in the study.