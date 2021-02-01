Nutrition A person develops an insidious “salt tolerance” that makes them eat more unhealthily – Test if your taste buds have changed unnoticed

Salt accumulates in bread, pre-marinated meats and condiments. The expert told HS tips on how to reduce your own salt use.

About food something seems to be missing, and the hand automatically grabs the salt jar. Not really taste at all, might come to say.

Are you familiar?

The use of salt is a matter of habit, says the Heart Alliance nutritionist Tuija Pusa.

“If you have to constantly eat salty food, a little quietly the taste threshold starts to rise. The salinity of the food may no longer be so easily noticed. ”