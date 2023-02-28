Nutrition | A nutritionist compared the nutritional values ​​of eight fish sticks and found a winner

Fish is recommended to be eaten twice a week because of omega-3 fatty acids. It’s easily handled with inexpensive fish sticks – or is it?

22.2. 15:16 | Updated 8:12 am

From the freezer a found fish stick package saves the day when the fridge rumbles its emptiness. Fish sticks are also inexpensive. You can hardly get any other fish for the price of four euros per kilo.

Can the weekly fish portions be replaced with chopsticks?

The origin of fish sticks has been talking lately: despite the sanctions Russian fish still ends up on the dining tables of Finnish families in the form of chopsticks.