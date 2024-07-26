Nutrition | A nutritionist compared Finns’ favorite ice creams – One was quite good for dessert

A nutritionist studied the product descriptions of favorite ice creams and popsicles. It turned out that some ice creams contain a lot of hard fat.

We asked a nutritionist to compare Finns’ favorite ice creams and popsicles. The heaviest product had five times more calories than the lightest. The nutritionist still has a message to please ice cream lovers.

When a Finn buys an ice cream, the wrappers usually reveal a creamy and chocolatey treat.

Shop chains say that vanilla and chocolate flavored ice creams hold their ground at the top of the sales statistics year after year.

HS asked Kesko, S group and Lidl for information on the chains’ ten best-selling single-serve ice creams or popsicles.