He studied food science and technology at the Complutense University of Madrid and learned, “among many other things, to prepare butter at home, namely how it is manufactured.” This is how Luis Alberto Zamora has spoken, better known as’ Nutrimán ‘, in’And now Sonsoles‘(Antena 3), where one of the great doubts has cleared in relation to food and to wear a healthy and balanced diet: «Is butter healthy? Is it good to take it or better opt for margarine?

The answer of Nutrimán He has been resounding: “Yes, it is a good food, but you have to always take it to its fair measure, without abusing.” The reason is in some keys on its composition and the effects that it could have on the body: «Butter is a good process, while margarine is an ultraprocess, so the first always. It has cardiosaludable fatty acids so it could be consumed without problem. The point I do is better without salt. That is my recommendation ».

Luis Alberto Zamora He has gone further and has left Sonsoles Onega speechless, and he has encouraged the presenter to prepare her own butter at home, “which will always be better than the UQE is bought in supermarkets.” He has warned that it is “very easy” and that what is needed is cream and “break the aqueous and liquid phases. It is like when the mounted cream is cut at home, because that is what you have to do! With butter what is about breaking the cream and separating the solid from the liquid. We take a cloth, pour the mixture and separate that liquid part from the solid, as a lifetime has been done ».

Sonsoles Onega The explanation of Nutrimán was still in detail and has ended up stating: “Go, but this is how it was done in Heidi!” The nutrition expert has proved him right and has continued to show, in a practical way, this craftsman to prepare butter at home. “You are pressing, pressing, pressing … you drain and what remains inside is that, butter, rich, healthy and without salt.”









Sonsoles Onega, with his mouth open, has quickly encouraged to try it. “But how rich she is!” Nutrimán. He has given her some of the collaborators on set and has ended with a warning: “I take this home, Nutrimán!”