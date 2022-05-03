CHICAGO (Reuters) – Nutrien, the world’s biggest fertilizer company, is weighing whether to further increase potash production as sanctions halted shipments from Russia and Belarus, the company’s chief executive said. Ken Seitz.

The company said in March that it planned to increase potash production by nearly 1 million tonnes this year to around 15 million tonnes, in response to uncertainty in supplies from Eastern Europe.

(By Tom Polansek)

