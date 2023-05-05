The Nutri-Score has been on food packaging for over a year now. As of 2024, this system will become the official food choice aid logo of the Netherlands. But how exactly is the Nutri-Score determined? And can the score help us eat healthier? We asked the expert at the Nutrition Center. “The new calculation method is an improvement, but it still contains strange things.”

#NutriScore #standard #basket #products #unhealthy