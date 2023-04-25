The cabinet legally designates Nutri-Score as the food choice logo that Dutch manufacturers and supermarkets are allowed to use for their foodstuffs. The introduction will become official on 1 January next year. Anyone who goes grocery shopping can use the tool to make healthier food and drink choices.

State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) has informed the Lower House of this.

With Nutri-Score – an originally French system – you can see at a glance how healthy the product in your shopping cart is. The score is based, among other things, on the amount of calories, sugars and salt, saturated fat, fiber, protein, fruit and vegetables, and nuts in a product. The less healthy the nutrients in a product, the lower the result. And the healthier, the higher. The A is the highest and the E the lowest.

Text continues below the graphic.

Nutri-Score explained. © Rijksoverheid.nl



Calculation method modified

The scoring system, which is already being used in France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland, has been experimenting for a few years in the Netherlands. The Netherlands also used this period to argue in an international steering group for changes to the system’s calculation method. After scientific research, the method has been adapted so that it is better suited to the Dutch situation. ‘With the new method, for example, the distinction between wholemeal bread and white bread is greatly improved, because wholemeal bread usually gets an A and white bread mainly a C. Frozen pizzas usually do not score higher than a C with the revised algorithm,’ reports the Ministry of VWS. See also Mold on the wall, a room for 900 euros: hundreds protest against housing policy



Quote

Eating as much as possible within the Wheel of Five remains the healthiest advice for everyone State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen

“We should really see Nutri-Score as something extra that we can all use in the supermarket,” says State Secretary Van Ooijen. “Eating as much as possible within the Wheel of Five remains the healthiest advice for everyone. In addition, the Nutri-Score offers an extra handle to make the better choice, for example for products that are not in the Wheel of Five. In a very simple way, with colors and letters that we all recognize by now. In short: frozen pizza every day is not healthy. But if you do eat it once, Nutri-Score can help you find the pizza with the better composition.”

Voluntarily

Nutri-Score is a voluntary logo placed on the front of products. Although the calculation method has been modified, further development is still necessary, according to Van Ooijen. New scientific insights into nutrition will be followed to further improve the calculation method.

At the end of last year, the Health Council was critical in an advisory report on the logo. The Nutri-Score sometimes leaves a lot of room for unhealthy additions, was one of the points of criticism. Nevertheless, the council also ultimately saw added value in the use of the logo, provided that it is improved.

The Consumers’ Association says it is satisfied with the government’s decision. “We have been arguing for Nutri-Score for years and are therefore pleased that it can now actually be introduced,” says director Sandra Molenaar. The union calls on all supermarkets and manufacturers that do not yet use the Nutri-Score logo to do so.

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

Watch our health videos below: