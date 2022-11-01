Milan – Nutella beats Facebook. Giovanni Ferrero is confirmed, in fact, the first Italian entrepreneur in the ranking of the world Scrooge’s Billionaires Index, climbing positions and placing on November 1st in 25th place with a wealth of 38.6 billion dollars. But the real news is that Ferrero ended up overtaking Mark Zuckerberg too.

The founder of Facebook in fact slipped to 29th place with “just” 36.1 billion dollars in his portfolio. The countless problems of his empire, now Meta (and which also includes WhatsApp and Instagram), have made him lose almost 90 billion in one year, throwing him out of the top ten of the richest men in the world, an exclusive club that until now had ever abandoned. It is no coincidence that, according to what the Financial Times, investors would be highly irritated with ‘Zuck’ for the expenses incurred on the metaverse front. And the irritation rises in the awareness of having a very limited space for action to change things, since Zuckerberg holds 13% of the social network and 54.4% of the voting rights.

In the first place of the ranking of the Scrooge is confirmed Tesla founder and new Twitter boss Elon Musk with $ 203 billion, followed by the French luxury king Bernard Arnault (138 billion) who continues to generate revenues with his LVMH: over 56 billion euros in the first nine months of this year. Third is Gautam Adani, who is the founder of the largest port operator in India and who, in spite of all the others, has not lost billions in fact he has gained over 49 from one year to the next. “Only” fourth Jeff Bezos with 126 billion dollars ahead of Bill Gates with 111 billion.

The second of the Italians on Bloomberg’s list is in 163 / m position and is the patron of Tenaris Paolo Rocca, which with over $ 10 billion precedes Silvio Berlusconi by almost 200 positions in 350th place with just over $ 6 billion in his pocket. Among the 500 surveyed by the index there is also Giorgio Armani with 4.8 billion dollars at 471 / mo place. In the top 10 there are therefore seven Americans, one French and two Indians. In the latter case, in addition to Adani, in ninth place stands Mukesh Ambani (with 87 billion dollars) who controls Reliance Industries (owner of the largest oil refining complex in the world) but who also has a cricket team professional: the Mumbai Indians. Musk, Bezos and Gates in the patrol of US billionaires are joined by the oracle of Omaha Warren Buffett, in sixth position with 106 billion dollars, Larry Ellison (in seventh place with almost 94 billion), Larry Page of Google (eighth with almost 88 billion). In tenth position the co-founder of Alphabet (the Google safe) Sergey Brin.