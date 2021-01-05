Nusrat Jahan recently shared a glamorous video on her Instagram account in which she is seen changing different outfits in a few seconds of video. Nusrat Jahan has made his fans crazy with this video. Nusrat first appeared in the video on the catwalk in Yellow Outfit and then appeared in several outfits. Sharing this video, Nusrat wrote in the caption, ‘What look would you like to wear in the year 2021? This video is becoming very viral on social media.

Nusrat Jahan Video is very active on social media to stay connected with his fans. Often Nusrat keeps sharing his photos and videos. While Nusrat appeared in 4 different outfits in his video, this video of Nusrat has been seen more than 45 thousand times on Instagram so far. Fans Nusrat where he likes this video very much as well as giving his reaction.

With this, Nusrat Jahan has shared a photo a few hours ago in which he is seen posing near the vehicle. Nusrat Jahan is celebrating his holiday in Rajasthan these days. Let us tell you, in the year 2019, Nusrat Jahan had entered politics and won from Basirhat seat with a Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket. Nusrat Jahan has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, with whom she often shares her videos and photos.