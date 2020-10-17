Bollywood actress Nusrat Bharucha has returned to work after the lockdown. But he got hurt during the shooting on the first day itself. He has given this information through social media. Nusrat Bharucha has shared two pictures of herself on Instagram Story, in which she is seen doing exercises.

In the first photo, Nusrat is seen doing stretching exercises. A bandage injury can be seen on his waist. Sharing this photo, he wrote in the caption – ‘Back to work and injured on the very first day.’ After this, he has posted another picture of him, in the caption, ‘But I get power from this.’ However, Nusrat did not reveal how he suffered the injury.

It is known that Nusrat got tremendous popularity from ‘Pyaar Ka Panchnama’ and Pyaar Ka Panchnama 2. Apart from this, she has won the hearts of fans with her brilliant acting in films like ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ and ‘Dream Girl’.

Nusrat Bharucha will be seen opposite Rajkumar Rao in Hansal Mehta’s comedy-drama film. Apart from this, he will be seen working in the film Hoodaung, which is being directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Verma are also part of this film. It is a love story film based on the student movement in Allahabad in 1990.