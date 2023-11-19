The Dubai Police General Command and the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of enhancing cooperation and consolidating the partnership between them in the field of discovering and nurturing talented people, in order to achieve the strategic goals between the two parties.

The memorandum was signed by Dubai Police, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academic Affairs and Training, General Supervisor of Hemaya Schools, Major General Professor Dr. Ghaith Ghanem Al Suwaidi, and by the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, Secretary General of the Foundation, Dr. Khalifa Ali Al Suwaidi.

Major General Dr. Ghaith Al Suwaidi said that the memorandum of understanding focuses on the field of nurturing talent in Hemaya schools, and qualifying creative and innovative people among them, to keep pace with the aspirations of the UAE government and its strategy aimed at creating a generation of creative youth.

For his part, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi said: “Under the memorandum, the Foundation will train discoverers of gifted students of people of determination in Hemaya schools, and train cadres and teaching staff working with gifted students, in addition to applying the Hamdan Giftedness Test.”