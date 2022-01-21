Home page world

From: Sina Alonso Garcia

divide

Besides TikTok, Joy also runs channels on Instagram, Youtube and Twitch. © Rachel Joy Beck

Rahel Joy Beck, 27, has made a name for herself on TikTok. With her sketches in the deepest Swabian, she inspires the net.

Nürtingen – Your sketches in broad Swabian hit a nerve: More than 126,000 people follow Rahel Joy Beck’s account “spatzemitsoos” on TikTok. Self-mocking, cheeky and funny, the native of Nürtingen gives insights into everyday situations that every Swabian child knows.



In an interview with BW24*, Joy reveals where she gets the inspiration for her videos and how she lives privately.

Joy’s talent for slipping into different roles has not gone unnoticed by SWR. There she is currently given the opportunity to express herself in acting. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.