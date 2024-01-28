Nursing | There was not a single intensive care unit in Finland – Then a family of ten was caught in a fierce fire

60 years ago, three children were badly burned in a fire in Rautavaara. As a result, Finland's first intensive care unit was quickly established.

Sixty a year ago, a fire broke out in a small house in Rautavaara, which contributed to the history of Finnish medical care.

The farmhouse of a family of ten in the side village of Rautavaara in Pohjois Savo caught fire in the epiphany of 1964. The entire family was injured in the violent fire.

“A large family of ten suffered terrible burns – – in the wilderness farm of the side village of Rautavaara, after a small child holding a candle dropped it [kynttilän] to the oil can,” HS said in the news published the next day, January 7.

“After the family rushed out of their home, which had turned into a fire pit, into the project to wade through the flames from their clothes, the father noticed that one of the youngest was not with him. He rushed into the house and found the child hiding in the closet. The father badly burned his back while saving his little ones.”

In the fire all family members received burns: parents and eight children.

According to HS, the family was rushed by car to the then Kuopio Central Hospital, now the Kuopio University Hospital.

According to the newspaper, the family's 7-, 9- and 13-year-old children suffered the worst and most extensive burns. One of them was recovering from polio. The child had been hospitalized, but when the fire happened, he was at home on Christmas vacation.

The injuries of the three most severely burned children were life-threatening.

Today, after first aid, children would be taken to intensive care at Espoo's Jorvi Hospital's Burn Center, where the treatment of demanding burns is centralized.

The main building of Kuopio University Hospital, then Kuopio Central Hospital (center) in 1960.

in Finland however, at the beginning of 1964, no intensive care unit was still in operation. They were just arriving.

At the beginning of the 1960s, several hospitals had presented plans to the medical board of that time for the establishment of intensive care units, says the docent, a specialist in anesthesiology and intensive care Aarno Kari From Kuopio.

However, the Medical Board had approved the construction of an intensive care unit only for the Helsinki Children's Clinic. At the end of 1964, its establishment was nearing its end.

On Epiphany night, a family from Rävaara, injured in a fire, was brought to Kuopio Central Hospital. Three children had 50% burns, i.e. half of the body surface was burned. These children were in danger of dying and needed intensive treatment.

Kuopio also had a plan to establish an intensive care unit, but the medical board had not given it the green light.

“However, as an epiphany, I had three severely burned children in my hands. Something suddenly just had to be done. That same evening, the then senior anesthesiologist Arno Hollmé decided to carry out the plan presented to the medical board under his own responsibility”, says Aarno Kari.

Yet on the same evening, spaces were cleared for the intensive care department on the fourth floor of the main building of the central hospital for the regular bed ward.

All three anesthesiologists of the hospital had been called to work. Nurses were brought in from other departments to help three badly burned children.

That evening, Finland's first intensive care unit was launched in Kuopio. Fast-paced and in the face of acute distress.

The intensive care unit of Helsinki Children's Clinic opened as planned on January 9, three days after this.

Anesthesiology and intensive care specialist Aarno Kari worked in the intensive care unit in Kuopio from 1976 until the end of the 1990s.

Modern intensive care is considered to have started more than ten years earlier in Copenhagen, where a polio epidemic broke out in 1952.

Hospital beds were filled with polio patients suffering from respiratory paralysis, mostly children and young adults who were in danger of dying.

Many died. In the first weeks of the epidemic, the mortality rate of respiratory paralysis patients was 87 percent.

In Copenhagen, however, it was invented to give patients positive pressure lung ventilation, i.e. mechanical ventilation.

There was no breathing apparatus. In practice, air was blown into the patients' lungs by hand using a breathing bellows and through a tracheal ring. Medical students were called to work to help the staff.

Treatment results improved dramatically. At the end of the epidemic, the patient mortality rate was only 11 percent.

Matti Reinikainen, professor of anesthesiology and intensive care at Kuopio University Hospital's intensive care unit.

To that at the time it was already common to use mechanical ventilation for anesthetized surgical patients, says Matti Reinikainen. He works as a professor of anesthesiology and intensive care at the University of Eastern Finland and Kuopio University Hospital (Kys).

According to Reinikainen, the doctors realized in Copenhagen that other patients can also benefit from mechanical ventilation. With the help of artificial respiration, patients with respiratory paralysis could be kept alive past the critical stage, until the body began to recover from the polio infection.

“It was understood that the respiratory paralysis caused by the poliovirus was transient in nature. It almost always subsides within weeks or months. We just had to somehow prevent the patient from dying during these weeks,” says Reinikainen.

This understanding soon began to be used in the treatment of other critically ill patients as well. They were brought together in the same ward, where doctors and nurses began to familiarize themselves with their treatment. Intensive care became its own branch of medicine.

Intensive care ward at Kuopio Central Hospital in 1965. In the foreground, ward nurse Suoma Jetsu supervising the work of a student nurse.

in Finland after Kuopio and Helsinki, intensive care departments were established at a rapid pace in other hospitals as well.

However, in the early days, the mortality rates in intensive care units were high. There was little technical equipment and trained staff, and the acquisition of specialized skills was just beginning. However, perhaps the biggest influence on mortality was the selection of patients.

“At that time, a lot of hopelessly ill patients were rushed to the intensive care unit, for whom nothing could have been done, no matter how hard they tried. The numbers were pretty grim back then,” says Aarno Kari.

In 1976, when he came to work in the intensive care unit in Kuopio, about three hundred patients were treated there a year. According to Kari, the mortality rate could be close to 50 percent.

Decades during this time, technology, forms of treatment and the expertise of professionals have developed tremendously. In recent years, the mortality rate of intensive care patients has been around 10 percent.

I asked the chief physician of the intensive care unit Stepani Bendel says that in the 21st century intensive care has taken steps in a lighter direction. Human physiology is respected more.

“We have moved from care that breaks down to care that breaks down as little as possible. This trend will hopefully continue. Research evidence shows that you shouldn't always do so much that you'll do better,” says Bendel.

“On the other hand, the most important thing is to target intensive care in an ethically correct way, so that our patients benefit from heavy and long periods of treatment.”

A significant change has taken place in the selection of patients. In Finnish intensive care, we have learned what kind of patients benefit from the treatment and what kind do not.

At worst, intensive care can even be harmful. If there is almost no hope of recovery, heavy intensive care can increase the patient's suffering and isolate him from his relatives in the last days of his life.

Chief physician Stepani Bendel (left) and duty physician Ville Koskela in the intensive care department at Kuopio University Hospital.

Bendel believes that in the future there will be more and more discussions about who will be treated in expensive intensive care.

“There is pressure not to spend too much money. On the other hand, there is pressure to take care of everything as far and as much as possible,” he says.

“Is everything taken care of regardless of cost? If resources are limited, who will be cared for? Where is the limit, and how is it assessed? These issues are not only matters for our intensive care professionals, but society as a whole needs to have a discussion.”

What what happened to the three ironclad children who burned to death 60 years ago?

According to Aarno Kari, the treatment of 50 percent burns was very demanding with the methods of the time.

One seriously injured child could not be saved. A child recovering from polio died. According to Kari, it is difficult to estimate how much polio affected her chances of recovery.

However, two children were nursed back to health. According to Kari, they recovered back to a full life.

“Afterwards, I'm amazed that it's a downright miracle that even these two badly burned children recovered. In circumstances where the treating team did not have the slightest experience in treating such cases. Not to mention the technical resources. Quite a performance.”