Nursing | “The emergency room is not a health center that is open in the evenings,” says the chief doctor of Hus’s emergency room

The story is part of the Minä vääittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Mikael Kuitunen, chief physician of Hus’ pediatric emergency department:

“Hus area unfortunately, the emergency rooms have been overcrowded for months in both the adult and children’s wards. There are several reasons for congestion. Operations would go more smoothly if people did not go to the emergency room with non-urgent ailments, but at the moment that is still happening.