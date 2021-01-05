If there has been inequality in the administration of covid vaccines in the first week since the Pfizer drug arrived, it cannot be attributed to missing vaccines. For Fernando Martínez Cuervo, president of the Spanish Society of Geriatric Nursing, there is no doubt: “The key is in the nursing teams. They cannot be improvised, ”he says. And “there is no doubt that some communities have prepared much better, they have been agile in forming teams and being operational, taking advantage of the previous experience of the flu,” he adds. He does not hesitate to mention Galicia and Asturias, two of the communities that in the first week have used the doses that corresponded to them more effectively. Asturias has already put 80% of those it has received; Galicia, 51%. In this community, a team of 22 nurses has dedicated themselves to setting up the groups and preparing them. The result is that only in Ourense have more vaccines been given than in Madrid, says Álvaro Carrera, president of the Galician Association of Family and Community Nursing, reports Sonia Vizoso.

In the opposite direction, Martínez criticizes the improvisation of Catalonia, which “has chosen a less operational system”. This community has wanted to train 500 volunteers out of 6,000 who came forward, but did not exempt them from their daily work. The consequence is that to start vaccinating there were about 200, reports Josep Catá, almost the same as the 150 in the Canary Islands, which has a third of the population of Catalonia. “We do not allow double shifts for other things, but here we impose it”, complains the nurse, who points out that this is a risk for workers and patients. “It is not the same to spend eight hours giving vaccines, to spend eight hours doing something else, and then get vaccinated,” he explains. Among the most populated communities, Madrid has used 6% of the vaccines received; the Valencian Community, 16%; and Andalusia, 37%.

The specialists do not doubt that vaccines are the responsibility of nurses, and, in fact, they emphasize that unlike other activities related to covid, such as detection tests, there are no other health groups that have tried to administer them. They have the advantage that their handling is relatively easy for those who are already specialists, but it would not be so for a layman. Paula, a 24-year-old nurse, debuted this Monday vaccinating in nursing homes. She had already worked in a nursing home, “but it was private; I don’t think it has much to do with it ”, he says. There he learned about the flu vaccination campaigns. “The preparation is different; the administration, not so much, ”he says.

Paula refers not only to the fact that in these times of pandemic it is necessary to protect oneself (suit, gloves, mask), but also that, for example, the vials of the covid vaccine that are being used now are not single doses and must be taken the precise amount for each patient. “We must avoid wasting product,” warns the president of the geriatric specialist nurses. You also have to know in which part of the arm to puncture, how to remove the needle, which then you do not have to press so that hematoma does not come out, says Martínez. “With teams already formed, such as those dedicated to vaccinating against influenza, training is fast,” he insists. To this must be added the thawing of the product, a long process in which, according to its own leaflet, the medicine must be “moved, not shaken” 10 times. But when you get to a residence that is already done.

Paula highlights how it was the reception of the vaccine in the health centers. “We left the Public Health headquarters with the equipment and material. We prepared everything for half an hour, which was when they explained the specifics of the process to me. And at 9:30 a.m., so that it wouldn’t get mixed up with breakfast, we started vaccinating. The residents were already warned, so it was very easy, ”he says. The nurse Mónica Salvo agrees with her, who has been vaccinating for days in various nursing homes in Valladolid. “The first day I told my colleagues that we were making history,” recalls this 28-year-old health worker. The attitude has been very favorable, with the elderly motivated and in favor of receiving the puncture, he adds. Vaccination is voluntary and the only problem that she and her colleagues have perceived during these days is the “saturation of information” that causes some reluctance because some people, especially the nursing home staff, are suspicious of possible side effects. The nurse totally rejects these theories and blindly trusts the vaccine and science. She herself passed the coronavirus in October, although with mild symptoms, and highlights the international communion that has existed to try to stop the virus.

But to get to a process as smooth and smooth as this when it comes time to puncture, you have to do a prior preparation process. Among professionals and in residences. This Monday, the Minister of Health of Cantabria, Miguel Rodríguez, commented, given the low rate of vaccinations in his community, another inconvenience. Although consent to vaccinate is generally verbal, sometimes the older admitted ask that his family be consulted. Then the process is delayed. “You have to ask for it in writing,” Rodríguez said. Something that a previous preparation like the one that nurses do in Galicia has already resolved when the teams arrive at the center.

The problem in the current situation, with the communities wanting to speed up the vaccination process, is that “there is no possible shortcut that excludes nursing,” says Martínez Cuervo. And it is a profession in which there is no specialist job board. With the resident training system, the EIR, similar to the MIR, their number is assessed and there is little unemployment (from 6.47% in Murcia to less than 1% in Catalonia, according to the General Council of Nursing). Martínez Cuervo points to help. “Just as third and fourth year students were hired to help during the covid, it can be done now with vaccines.”

So the solution refers to the starting point of the problem: what is happening now is “a problem of lack of organization and very clear management,” say sources from the General Council of Nursing Colleges. “We must prioritize human resources to address the vaccination of the first population groups, counting on nursing home nurses, primary care and the reinforcements that are necessary.” “It is not a problem of lack of nurses, but of properly managing the necessary logistics and reinforcing by paying appropriately if necessary,” they conclude.

