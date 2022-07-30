Nursing shortage | Physiotherapists are used to make up for the shortage of nurses – “I only had time to do my own work for a couple of hours a week, the rest of the time I did laundry and fed patients”

The physiotherapist tells how he even had to work as a cook in a care home for the elderly because there were so few staff.

Finland the shortage of nurses has become so bad that some physiotherapists are unable to do their actual work.

Physiotherapists have a shortage of nurses in social and health care units, says the Finnish Physioterapeutit ry. The union demanded at the beginning of June in his open letter “all operators in the social security sector to stop using physiotherapists in nursing work”.

“The solution to the shortage of nurses is not to use physiotherapists for nursing work, but to reduce the number of people who need care by increasing rehabilitation. The current method of operation drives Physiotherapists out of bed ward work, increases the costs of medical care and weakens the rehabilitation of patients,” the association stated.

The vice president of the union Tanja Balk says that neglecting rehabilitation will be expensive for society and cause human suffering.

“The shortage of nurses will not be solved by transferring highly trained Physiotherapists to nursing work. Instead, investing in rehabilitation reduces the burden on nurses, as rehabilitated patients are easier to care for than those left bedridden due to urgency. Self-activity also improves the patients’ mood,” Balk tells HS.

Two The physiotherapist interviewed by HS tells how he doesn’t have time to do his actual work during working hours, because all the time is spent helping the nurses. The interviewees do not appear in the story by their own names due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

Helsinki Jonas was selected in the spring and winter as a physiotherapist at a private service home for the elderly located in the capital region. It was his first job as a physiotherapist.

On the first day of work, Joonas’ supervisor asked if Joonas could help the busy nurses with morning activities. The employment contract did not mention that the work included anything other than the work of a physiotherapist.

“I said that I would be happy if I could do it with a rehabilitative grip. My boss said it was fine.”

Joonas wondered why the nurses started teaching him how to care for patients.

“I said several times that I am not a nurse and I was surprised that it was not remembered. Someone then said that here everyone does everything.”

In the mornings, Joonas had to treat as many patients as the actual nurses. It was impossible to implement the agreed rehabilitative approach.

“I didn’t have time to do anything but change diapers, wash bottoms and feed breakfast.”

The rush didn’t stop even after the morning activities.

“The patients needed my help so much throughout the day that I only had time to do my actual work for two or three hours a week. If I hadn’t taken care of them, no one else would have had time to do it either.”

Joonas heard how the head of the unit boasted to the people who came to visit the service center that there was a full-time physiotherapist working in the center.

“In practice, however, I was a full-time nurse without training as a nurse.”

The patients knew that Joonas is a physiotherapist and asked about rehabilitation.

“It was crushing to realize that I was trying to pass them as quickly as possible and I realized that now I can’t.”

Joonas sometimes also had to deal with the situation when, for one reason or another, there were no facility custodians or nurses present. Then Joonas had to develop food for the patients who were coming to eat.

“I made food from the ingredients I found in the cupboards. I put the mash in large tin pans, added milk and butter. It was already on the humorous side that I was made a cook. I asked the patients if it tasted good and I said that I did it myself.”

Joonas resigned during the trial period because his job description was not changed despite requests.

“My interest in social security disappeared, and I went to work in a completely different field for the summer.”

Experienced physiotherapist Johanna says that he has to fight every day at his workplace in a nursing home for the elderly to be allowed to do his work as a physiotherapist.

A year ago, he made the mistake of signing an employment contract in which the employer can also assign him work other than that of a physiotherapist.

“I was surprised by the sentence and said that I do not agree to do nursing work. The employer said that other jobs mean, for example, taking patients to the store, and I gave my consent to that.”

In Johanna’s opinion, the pressure that Physiotherapists also do nursing work is “enormous”. It also tightens the atmosphere in the workplace.

“For example, the fact that I don’t agree to take patients to the bathroom is not because I don’t consider it appropriate for my value. It’s because after that I would have to do it constantly and the rehabilitation would not be done.”