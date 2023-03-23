Nursing shortage | Caregiver allocation will be tightened next week – Hakukone shows how the government’s project has been implemented everywhere

Sanna Marin’s board decided on the nursing measure, there is still a good half a year to realize that goal.

Any more there is plenty of time until the first day of April, on Sanna Marini (sd) one of the most extensive decisions of the government had to be redeemed and fulfilled.

Originally, the nurse rating for year-round care for the elderly was supposed to be 0.7 next Saturday in every Finnish nursing home. Sizing determines how many employees there must be per inhabitant.

The goal of the law turned out to be too tough due to the shortage of nurses, and it had to be postponed last fall. The sizing will tighten from the current 0.6 to 0.65 from the beginning of April. Next December, the sizing will tighten to 0.7.

Nurse dimensioning was one of the main themes during the previous parliamentary elections in 2019, because at that time, big problems were revealed in nursing homes. The law was pushed through by the Sdp’s Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru. It was postponed by the minister of family and basic services who replaced Kiuru Aki Lindén (sd), even though Kiuru, who was on family leave, strongly opposed the postponement.

A week before the law’s initial entry into force date and the elections is a good moment to see where municipal and private care homes have reached in the difficult recruitment situation. According to the data collected by the National Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) in November, a third of nursing homes now reach 0.7 dimensions.

THL’s leading expert Sari Kehusmaa states that, according to the law, professional groups other than nurses can be included in the sizing, but there is still variation in their job descriptions.

“For example, care assistants in private care homes do more direct care work than in public care homes, says Kehusmaa.

From this search, you can see by municipality what kind of nursing staffing was realized in the nursing homes in the municipality’s territory in November of last year.

In Helsinki, the situation in nursing homes is the best in the country, as 49 percent of the units already met the future minimum dimension of 0.7. North Karelia remains the furthest from the goal, because only 8 percent of nursing homes there reached the 0.6 dimension.

“The inconvenient availability of staff has certainly made the units start recruiting early. For example, in Helsinki, where the availability of caregivers is particularly weak, almost half of the units have already hired the necessary staff,” says THL’s leading expert Sari Kehusmaa in the bulletin.

