Nursing shortage | According to Minister Lindén, there is now reason to touch on the current nurse assessment: “The fastest solutions to the nurse shortage can be found in the field”

According to Linden, STM is proposing an increase of 150 million euros in the budget crisis, so that measures could be taken in the field to ease the labor shortage.

Family- and Minister of Basic Services Aki Lindén (sd) is ready to review the content of the 0.7 nurse assessment, but according to him, the measures that are quickly effective for the nurse shortage can primarily be found in the field.

The shortage of workers in the social and health sector has escalated during the summer, especially in emergency rooms. In addition Iltalehten according to the report, the binding nursing dimensioning in elderly services, written into the law, has had the effect that some of the client positions in elderly services have been kept empty.

STT asked the Minister of Family and Basic Services how to react to the situation.

For nurse training Lindén would solve the related problems at the moment from the point of view of how the 0.7 nurse staffing that will come into effect in April would be interpreted and what would be considered to be part of the personnel staffing.

“I am not ready to give up the currently valid 0.6, at least now. It would be a huge step backwards and would mean that we would state that the elderly should not be taken care of,” says Lindén.

In 2020, the law on the binding staffing of units of enhanced assisted living and long-term institutional care, i.e. the so-called nursing staffing, entered into force. The sizing has gradually tightened. From the beginning of October 2020, the dimensioning was 0.5 employees per customer. Since the beginning of this year, the measurement has been 0.6 employees per customer. From April next year, the dimensioning should be 0.7.

“The difference between the current 0.6 and the future 0.7 is 3,200 nurses. After all, it is a large number and everyone understands that change is not easy to do.”

Lindén says that at the moment he would look more at the content and explanation of the dimensioning than the dimensioning itself.

According to him, for example, the output of the Social and Health Licensing and Control Agency Valvira in June was very good. In June, Valvira’s guidelines made it possible to use care assistants more widely than before.

“It brought hundreds more employees to the municipalities, but of course these care assistants also have to be found somewhere.”

He says that he has an open attitude to the review of the law on nurse sizing, but the change would require officials and experts to make precise calculations and report on what is wisest in this case.

Valvira according to the instructions published in June, one care assistant per two social and healthcare professionals can work in a nursing home shift. In this case, the indicative maximum number of care assistants is one care assistant per ten customers. Before the new guidelines, the number of clients corresponding to one care assistant was fifteen.

At the beginning of April next year, the minimum dimensioning according to the Elderly Services Act will increase from the current 0.6 to 0.7 employees per customer. Then it is possible to further increase the number of care assistants so that there can be two care assistants per ten customers.

Hoiva assistants can be included in the personnel measurement when they participate in direct customer work. In direct customer work, they can generally assist customers with, for example, washing, dressing, eating, moving, going out and maintaining functional capacity.

The education of a care assistant is not a professional degree, but you can work in the duties of a care assistant when you have successfully completed two parts of the nursing degree.

Binding the nurse assessment was originally regulated because in 2019, several and serious problems in elderly care came to the fore. In addition, Valvira closed units, because the safety of customers was compromised.

Lindén says that in the Social and Health Committee’s report, the availability of labor was seen as a threat to the implementation of the nursing ratio.

“At that time, however, there was such optimism in the air that through various means, such as salary solutions, training and others, it is possible to find enough employees that the law can be implemented. It was the vision of the moment,” he says.

Lindén says that although the increase in the need for care due to the aging of the population has been known for years, until now it has been managed by increasing the number of training places and the field is still seen as attractive. However, Corona has changed the situation.

Lindén says that the number of open jobs in the social security sector had remained stable from 2006 until 2018. However, the situation has since changed.

Criticism has also been expressed about the fact that first the personnel dimensioning was regulated and it was not ensured that there is actually enough personnel. However, according to Lindén, something had to be done.

“We had to intervene in the situation and we intervened in good faith. If we had only increased training and come back to it later, we would have just thrown our hands up,” he says.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (central) said after the Ministry of Finance’s budget negotiations that it expects to have a head of STM’s department by the time of the budget crisis at the turn of August-September The fairy tale of Koskela from the working group led, concrete proposals on how short-term effective means could be found for the shortage of workers in the health and social care sector.

Lindén believes that quick solutions to the situation are easier to find on the operational level in the field. Employers also have to think about how the labor shortage could be alleviated.

To implement these fast-acting measures, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health proposes additional funding of 150 million euros in the budget rush. Lindén says that, for example, workplace-specific arrangements to ease the nursing shortage are not in the hands of the state administration.

“Then we look for the keys to a long-term solution,” he says.

Linden also points out that the financing of welfare areas is generally the largest element of the state budget. From the beginning of next year, the responsibility for organizing social and health care and rescue operations will be transferred from municipalities and municipal associations to welfare areas.

Lindén says that more money is coming to the welfare areas than the municipalities and municipal associations are currently using, so according to him it is interesting if the welfare areas claim that the money is not enough.

“To put it bluntly, this kind of setup, where the state gives and someone gets, structurally creates a situation where the recipient thinks it’s never enough.”

According to him, the funding of the welfare areas is based on the fact that there is enough money and index checks are also made for the funding.

Minister Saarikko hinted that the Ukrainians who fled to Finland could also bring relief to the acute situation with their own professional skills. Immigration has also been seen as one way to ease the shortage of nurses. According to Lindén, every small means must be used to ease the shortage of nurses, but he reminds that the shortage of nurses, especially the shortage of nurses, is a global problem and does not only concern Finland.

According to Lindén, relaxing the eligibility requirements would also be a potential way to respond to the employee shortage.

STM department head Satu Koskela tells STT by email that there is a shortage of almost all workers in the social and health care sector, and the shortage of nurses has worsened in recent years. Especially in the last summer, the situation has been really bad.

“Preparation for the tightening of nursing staffing can be seen especially in the basic services. The summer situation has been partly affected by the holiday debt due to the corona virus, and the effects of the corona pandemic on the personnel situation are still visible, says Koskela.

He says that it is difficult to find substitutes and his own part may also have been in a difficult labor market situation.

“The difficult situation in the summer of 2022, especially in emergency rooms, is the sum of many factors. In addition to the factors mentioned above, the overcrowding of emergency rooms has been influenced by the fact that patients have had to wait for further treatment in a hospital ward or a health center bed ward. Patients have also ended up in the emergency room because they have not been able to access basic services in a timely manner,” he says.

According to Koskela, the social security reform is believed to bring relief to the situation, when further care places and the use of personnel can be planned and services can be coordinated in a wider area than in one municipality.

In addition training places for family nurses and nurses have been increased since 2020.

“In the next few years, the increase in training places can be seen in the labor market, but especially in the case of family nurses, quite a lot will disappear. Not all study places can be filled, studies are interrupted or people do not apply for jobs in the field after graduation. Simply increasing nursing study places is not a sufficient solution,” says Koskela.

He writes that in addition to increasing study places, the division of labor between different professional groups must be developed and the number of care assistants can be increased in nursing homes.

“From the beginning of autumn, the need for care assistants will be determined with a survey and follow-up measures will be planned. The division of labor between other professional groups is also being developed, and in particular the resource used for administrative work and direct patient and customer work is examined,” he says.

Koskela says that the attractiveness of social security work must also be increased. STM has presented the implementation of the Good Work Conditions program in welfare areas.

“It would include, among other things, work ability management, close management and work development in work communities,” says Koskela.

He says that even though the group’s term of office continues until the end of the election period, the reasons for the program’s 2023 budget proposal, i.e. a plan for practical actions, have been prepared during the spring.

“The work continued during the summer is currently being put together for use in the budget,” he says.