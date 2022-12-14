Nursing | In Jorvi’s emergency room, you can have to wait for dozens of hours – “Now lunch was a miracle,” says 100-year-old Kerttu

100 years old Kerttu sitting on his bed in observation room 3. A while ago, lunches were distributed in the room and coffee and sandwiches were enjoyed in the morning. This is completely exceptional, because it is not intended to stay in these rooms for so long that you get hungry.

The situation now is that patients may have to wait tens of hours in the Jorvi hospital’s emergency room. On Wednesday, the patient who had been waiting the longest for a bed had already waited 64 hours.

The emergency department has turned into a certain kind of pseudo-bed department, where patients wait in beds for even days to get further treatment. This is why emergency rooms now have to handle tasks that are not normally part of it: feeding patients, using the toilet and distributing medicines.

Kerttu arrived at the emergency room in an ambulance from the service center on Tuesday evening due to pneumonia. The doctor had visited in the evening and he has met several nurses. He has nothing but praise to say about the treatment he received, even though he is not feeling well. My sight is no longer working properly, nor is my hearing, and now my spirit is also failing.

This is the third time that Kerttu has come to the hospital through the emergency room and the third time that he has to wait for very long periods of time.

“They say I’m in line at the hospital in Espoo. Now lunch was a miracle, this was quite surprising. Under normal circumstances, this would not last many hours. Now you may have to wait a couple of days. It’s hard to believe,” says Kerttu.

Wednesday morning In Jorvi, there was an exceptional situation compared to the last months, when two of the beds in the emergency room were free, and there were no ambulances waiting in line.

The empty ambulance hall of the emergency room attendant Sanna Pietikäinen there is a welcome sight at the door of the study, but the situation will not remain like that for long. Pietikäinen, the chief doctor on duty, is sure of that Kimmo Suojanenassistant ward manager Kirsti Ihalainen and Hus Akuut’s branch manager Maaret Castrénwho have all gathered in Pietikäinen’s study to answer our questions.

Ward nurse Sanna Pietikäinen (left), regional chief physician Kimmo Suojanen and assistant ward nurse Kirsti Ihalainen take care of the situation of patients in Jorvi’s emergency department.

Although the situation in the lobby of the emergency department looks calm to the eye, the beds are still full. According to Suojanen, it was to be expected that there would be a few quieter days due to the media attention at the beginning of the week.

HS said yesterday, Tuesday, that it has not been possible to bring patients to Jorvi’s emergency room by ambulance for ten days. At worst, the patient has had to wait 110 hours for treatment.

in Jorvi the traffic jams have gotten so bad in recent months that the emergency room has “overflowed”. The number of personnel in the emergency department is sized so that there are enough nurses to help those who come in, as long as patients are also discharged at the same time or transferred to follow-up care.

In recent weeks and months, the flow of patients out of the emergency room has slowed down, and the emergency room is constantly full to capacity.

The employees will need a break on Wednesday, but Suojanen doesn’t think it will last long.

“Yes, we expect the situation to get even worse,” Suojanen predicts.

The durability of the emergency room will be tested in the coming weeks when influenza, slippery weather and the RS virus strike at the same time. How are the emergency rooms going to cope with the ever-increasing number of patients?

The room responds to that with silence.

Emergency services the biggest problem at the moment is that patients can’t progress to primary care or hospital departments. Health care is overloaded from all directions, and emergency rooms act as the last cash safety net when there is no room or access to anywhere else.

“The emergency department is the only one that cannot close its doors”, sums up Suojanen.

Currently, the average waiting time at Jorvi’s emergency room is eight hours. This also includes those patients who can be discharged without further examinations in a few hours.

District chief physician Kimmo Suojanen describes on the board how the congestion in the emergency room is the result of the widespread stagnation of the health care system. An overloaded system eventually drains to the emergency room.

However, there are a large number of patients in the emergency room who have to wait more than 20 hours. Such patients are displayed in the patient information system with a red alert color. According to Suojanen, there are sometimes days when practically all patients are in the red.

Abdullah Salih the chest had already been touched for several days before the man went to the health center. On Tuesday afternoon, he got an ambulance ride to Jorvi’s emergency room. He has been waiting for a cardiologist for over a day.

“I’m in no hurry. We prefer to investigate properly,” says Salih.

In the observation wards of the emergency room, patients have their own beds, but the roommate is right behind the curtain next to the bed. Privacy is as thin as polyester here.

The patients who have reached the beds are lucky, or they have such serious symptoms that they are taken directly to examinations as urgent cases.

On the worst night, there have been 54 people who have come there on their own two feet, so to speak, in the lobby of the emergency room.

“We have had 100-year-old people in the lobby waiting for a bed. It’s not life-threatening, but it’s miserable to keep the elderly waiting on chairs instead of on the bed,” says Suojanen.

According to Castrén and Suojanen, near misses have been avoided in the emergency room. However, no one knows how many people have possibly been put in danger when ambulances are waiting in the hospital yard, instead of paramedics handling emergency tasks.

“Having to wait in an ambulance with paramedics is not a risk for the individual patient on board, but a risk for those who are waiting for the ambulances to arrive.”