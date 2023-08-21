Nursing | Husi’s hospitals are threatened with savings of 50 million

Savings of around 52 million euros are planned for Husi next year.

The board of directors discussed the matter tentatively on Monday and estimated that this amount should be cut from next year’s budget. The amount rises to more than 60 million if it is considered that Hus should pay interest on the basic capital to its owners. No interest has been paid this year.

The board of directors will only outline where the savings will be taken later in the fall, but now two things have been cut off. The employee benefits that were reduced last year will not be immediately addressed again. The funding of Husi’s own research activities is also safe.

Hus receives most of its funding from the city of Helsinki and the welfare regions of Uusimaa. Savings programs are also being prepared for basic social and health services all over Uusimaa.

The regions and Helsinki agreed in the summer that the framework of Hus’s budget would be 2.20 billion, which is tens of millions less than the amount proposed by Hus. Husi also still has long treatment queues to clear.

The situation is therefore somewhat similar to a year ago in the fall, when Hus planned, for reasons of savings, for example, the termination of several emergency rooms. In the end, not all of the proposed savings had to be implemented this year.

Husi’s board of directors will discuss the 2024 budget several more times throughout the fall, but the final decisions will not be made until the end of the year.