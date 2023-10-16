Nursing | Hus was able to cut the children’s heart surgery queue in half

More than 50 children are waiting for heart surgery, while at the end of last year their number was 110.

Hus Group has halved the queue for children’s heart surgery at the New Children’s Hospital.

According to the group’s press release, 54 children are now waiting for heart surgery. The situation was at a critical point at the turn of the year, when 110 children were waiting their turn in the surgery queue.

Hus says that he has improved the treatment of patients who need lighter heart operations during the past year, without having to compromise on the most difficult heart operations.

According to Hus, this has been successful, among other things, because ten percent more intensive care nurses have been hired in the children’s intensive care units. At the same time, the demand for intensive care has decreased.

On the other hand, the surgical treatment of cardiac children in Denmark has not affected the halving of the queue. So far, very few small heart patients have been operated on in Denmark.

HS news in the spring that Hus starts offering families the opportunity to send child patients waiting for heart surgery to be operated abroad due to a shortage of nurses.

In the new children’s hospital, an average of 280 heart surgeries are performed per year, but in the last two years only about 250 were performed. Hus estimates that this year he will reach the previous level in the number of surgeries.