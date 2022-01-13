The main associations of the nursing home sector in the Region (Adermur, Lares and Arsalu) agreed yesterday morning to initiate mobilizations in the street in protest against the “lack of response from the Ministry of Social Policy” to the main demands of the sector. These demands have to do, mainly, with the “economic asphyxia” suffered by the residences for months by the Administration itself, as explained in a letter sent to the vice president of the regional government and Minister of Social Policy, Isabel Franco, ago more than a month.

“It is a serious and unsustainable situation that endangers the quality of care” provided to users, they warned in that letter. They also branded as “incomprehensible” the “enormous and unjustified disproportion” that exists between the cost of a public place and “the price we receive for a concerted place.” The answer that Franco offered a few weeks later in another letter was nothing more than “a joke”, according to sources in the sector, which generated even greater discomfort among those responsible for private and subsidized centers in the Region, which represent 85% of the total and that they still do not have “more answers” from the Ministry or the regional government, “whose president, Fernando López Miras, promised a year ago to solve this situation.”

“We will take our users to the door of the Palace of San Esteban if necessary,” they warn



The associations have not yet set a calendar of protests as such because, as they explain, in the next few days they will send a letter to López Miras to re-expose the situation and demand urgent actions. Nor has the format of these mobilizations been transcended, although the same sources indicate that “we will take our elders to the door of the San Esteban Palace if necessary.”