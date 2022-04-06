Nursing homes Avi: Customer safety seriously compromised in Attendo’s nursing home in Jyväskylä

Several deficiencies have been ordered to be remedied.

Regional Government Agency according to Customer safety has been seriously endangered in Attendo’s nursing home in Jyväskylä. Avi reported on Wednesday.

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Western and Inner Finland has ordered several deficiencies to be rectified in Attendo Telkänivä. It is a unit of enhanced service housing for the elderly with 62 beds.

According to Avi, several shortcomings have been identified in the operation of the unit. According to the press release, AVI has appointed Attendo Telkänhoiva, who is responsible for the unit’s operations, to ensure that direct social work is mainly carried out by trained social and health care professionals, that staffing is sufficient in all shifts and that customer safety and staff adequacy are ensured at night.

According to Avi’s release, avi took control of the unit as early as November, at the time due to contacts related to corona operations.

