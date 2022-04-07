Nursing homes Attendo CEO: Errors have occurred and fixes have begun

The Regional State Administrative Agency said on Wednesday that the customer safety of Attendo Telkänsiivi in ​​Jyväskylä had been seriously endangered.

Care services CEO of Attendo Virpi Holmqvist says in a company press release that the company is investigating what has gone wrong in the nursing home Attendo Telkänives in Jyväskylä, which it owns.

The Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI) said on Wednesday that the nursing home’s clientele was seriously compromised.

“We do not accept any grievances in our operations. Our journey of change as a result of the care crisis has progressed well in most Attendo homes. However, the events in Telkäniivi show that the journey has not progressed at the expected pace in all nursing homes. Errors have occurred and have been corrected, including in Jyväskylä, ”says Holmqvist.

Avi had previously found problems in the management of the nursing home and in the job descriptions of the staff during the surprise inspection.

Attendo’s regional director has already started working in a nursing home at the end of February. Holmqvist assures that many of the things related to nursing home that Avi said on Wednesday “have already been put in order”.

In addition, new staff has been recruited for the care home, as well as a new director, who will start in May.