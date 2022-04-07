Thursday, April 7, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nursing homes Attendo CEO: Errors have occurred and fixes have begun

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Regional State Administrative Agency said on Wednesday that the customer safety of Attendo Telkänsiivi in ​​Jyväskylä had been seriously endangered.

Care services CEO of Attendo Virpi Holmqvist says in a company press release that the company is investigating what has gone wrong in the nursing home Attendo Telkänives in Jyväskylä, which it owns.

The Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI) said on Wednesday that the nursing home’s clientele was seriously compromised.

“We do not accept any grievances in our operations. Our journey of change as a result of the care crisis has progressed well in most Attendo homes. However, the events in Telkäniivi show that the journey has not progressed at the expected pace in all nursing homes. Errors have occurred and have been corrected, including in Jyväskylä, ”says Holmqvist.

Avi had previously found problems in the management of the nursing home and in the job descriptions of the staff during the surprise inspection.

See also  Hockey SaiPan A-juniors played a league match with three substitutes - the club published a barren picture from the exchange bench: “A sweaty day is in store”

Attendo’s regional director has already started working in a nursing home at the end of February. Holmqvist assures that many of the things related to nursing home that Avi said on Wednesday “have already been put in order”.

In addition, new staff has been recruited for the care home, as well as a new director, who will start in May.

#Nursing #homes #Attendo #CEO #Errors #occurred #fixes #begun

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Deus Ex: The script for the canceled movie has leaked online

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.