As Rudy Giuliani became ‘the mayor of America’ thanks to 9/11, the pandemic made Mario Cuomo the most popular governor in the United States thanks to his tenure in New York, with daily press conferences that inmates eagerly followed. . The former’s myth collapsed years later, when he ran for president. The second is chased by the dead that he tried to hide.

Since New York Attorney General Letitia James denounced in a report two weeks ago that she had underrepresented deaths in nursing homes by up to 50%, things have gone from bad to worse. James, his co-religionist in the Democratic Party, raised the number of elderly deceased from 8,500 to 15,000, more than a third of all those registered in the state, and accused him of not having included those who died in hospitals. His aide Melissa DeRossa acknowledged last week that they were trying to avoid a Justice Department investigation at the hands of Donald Trump.

The blame for the virus ravaging nursing homes is related to an even more erroneous decision, the directive that required the reinstatement of the elderly with covid-19. The New York Assembly will vote next week to take away the powers of exception that allowed it to give that order. The latest turn of the screw has come from Queens Assemblyman Rom Kim, according to whom the governor threatened him last week with “destroying” him if he did not help him cover up the scandal. “We are in this business together and there are certain lines that do not cross,” he says he warned him. You haven’t seen my anger yet.