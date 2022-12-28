The nursing floor can have an impact of R$ 13 billion to R$ 26 billion on the accounts of the States, depending on the workload of the workers, according to a calculation made by the Abrasf (Brazilian Association of Capital Finance Secretariats).

The legislation was approved via PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) on December 20 by Congress. The rules apply to the public sector and philanthropic entities and service providers.

The constitutional amendment (here’s the full – 93 KB) establishes the sources of funds for the Law No. 14,434from August of this year, which created a floor of R$ 4,750 for nurses, R$ 3,325 for nursing technicians and R$ 2,375 for nursing assistants and midwives.

On September 4, the Minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Luís Roberto Barroso suspended the nursing floor at the risk of financial impacts on public coffers, employee layoffs and possible deterioration in the quality of the service provided. Read the injunction (here’s the full – 258 KB). The decision was later endorsed by the other ministers in the virtual plenary of the Court.

After the approval of the PEC, this month, Abrasf asked Minister Barroso to maintain the suspension of the floor. Here’s the full of the document (352 KB).

NO SOURCE OF RESOURCES

The entity says that the measure is a “tax bomb”. States like Acre and Bahia would be insolvent if the floor is created. The main complaint is about the lack of an indication of the source of funds to finance the minimum amounts allocated to workers.

The approved PEC establishes that the federal government will transfer funds from the financial surplus of public funds and the Pre-Salt Social Fund to entities that have a minimum of 60% of patients in the SUS (Health Unic System). The cost would be valid from 2023 to 2027.

According to Abrasf, the norm is effective “limited”, because there is no regulation. THE CNSaúde (Confederação Nacional de Saúde), which filed the lawsuit in the Supreme Court, calculates a permanent impact on public accounts of R$ 16 billion per year, even after the approval of the PEC that would establish the source of funding.

According to CNSaúde, the surplus funds are “uncertain”, and the constitutional amendment did not present a new source to fund the floor. “Only reallocates existing or assumed resources“, said.

CNSaúde stated that it is necessary to have effective funding guarantees, both for the public and private sectors, and that there is a permanent source of funds.

“We understand that it is essential to move forward in the search for alternatives that make the application of the nursing floor law viable without jeopardizing the health of establishments and the sustainability of the public and private system.”, he declared.

UNCONSTITUTIONALITY

Abrasf defended that the measure is unconstitutional, because the Constitutional Amendment No. 128 determines that the Union cannot create mandatory expenses for states and municipalities by means of federal law, without paying the financial charges.

Abrasf also claims that the nursing floor can threaten the survival of private health establishments.

The use of the Pre-salt Social Fund is a “diversion of purpose”, defended CNSaúde, because the instrument’s resources are aimed at paying for programs to fight poverty and develop education, culture, environment and other areas. The norm validates that public health can also benefit from resources from this fund (here is the full of law).

The entity said that the PEC does not take into account the budget disparities between municipalities and the sources of funds to compensate 250,000 private health establishments in the country.