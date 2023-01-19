Health insurers have too few options to effectively combat health care fraud. Small criminal care providers in district nursing in particular can therefore go about their business with impunity. Recovering unjustly paid care money is often impossible, and criminal investigations are rarely initiated. It is attractive for criminals and fairly risk-free to start a small care agency. Five health insurers oppose this NRC. They are calling for a quick change in the law.

According to the insurers, the problem is mainly with the current Care Providers Accession Act (Wtza), which came into effect at the beginning of 2022. According to that law, new healthcare providers with more than ten healthcare providers are subject to a licensing obligation, whereby a healthcare provider must meet all kinds of requirements, including a vog.

This permit requirement does not apply to small healthcare providers, they only have to report that they want to provide healthcare. But, according to the health insurers, criminal networks focus precisely on setting up small care agencies. They often deliberately set them up to commit fraud, by submitting overpriced bills, or by charging for care that they have not provided. “Everyone can now easily set up a care agency,” says Care Control manager John de Kruiff of Menzis.

Insurers DSW, CZ, VGZ, Menzis and Zilveren Kruis all state that large sums flow away to criminals. And, the insurers say, with the current legislation it is mopping with the tap open. They see care providers who are located in a garage box and directors of fraudulent agencies who set up new companies with impunity. “Small healthcare companies continue to pop up and make off with large sums of money,” says Bregje Smans, fraud prevention specialist at CZ.

Pre-screening is virtually impossible due to legislation, especially for care providers who provide non-contracted care.

If fraud is detected by the insurers, they can recover a limited amount of money, but it is not possible to impose fines. “It is risk-free fraud,” says director Aad de Groot of DSW. “Nine times out of ten, companies that have committed fraud go bankrupt, and there is nothing to be gained,” says Mariska de Kleine of Zilveren Kruis.

Municipalities and health insurers are not allowed to share information about specific companies or directors, due to privacy legislation. Insurers do, but each insurer still has to conduct its own investigation, and the findings of another insurer may not be relied upon. As a result, the fraud approach is inefficient. The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) states in a response that it is absolutely undesirable for malicious parties to misuse healthcare funds. Full control of new healthcare providers was found disproportionate because it leads to a high administrative workload. A pilot is underway to see what can help improve screening.