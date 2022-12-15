How did you feel about this article?

Nurses protest in London: the union rejected the government’s proposal for an average increase of 4.3% in wages and asks for 19% 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

About 100,000 British nurses went on strike this Thursday (15) to demand a better proposal for salary readjustment and hiring more professionals for the National Health Service (NHS), the public health system in the United Kingdom.

The movement was convened by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), the largest nursing union in the country, and is the biggest strike in the 106-year history of union representation.

This year, the RCN rejected a government offer of an average readjustment of 4.3% in wages, well below inflation, which was 10.7% in the interannual indicator in November. Another strike is scheduled for next Tuesday (20).

Members of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party are demanding that he negotiate with the nurses. In an interview with a British channel, the former president of the legend Jake Berry said that “the government will have to improve its proposal”.

“The nurses’ union itself is asking for 19% [de

reajuste]🇧🇷 It doesn’t seem like a realistic number for people working in the private sector, [nem] for people working in other areas of our public service. They themselves described this request as a negotiating position,” said Berry, who said that “a compromise” needs to be reached.

Other categories of workers have crossed their arms in the UK this year, such as railway workers, in what has been the biggest movement of strikes for workers in the sector in the country in 30 years.