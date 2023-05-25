Nurses | USU: The majority of welfare district managers would give up on the tightening of nursing staffing

The reason behind the increase was the desire to improve the level of care for the elderly. However, it has been criticized for having led to a decrease in service places due to a shortage of nurses.

Clear the majority of the leaders of the welfare areas would give up tightening the rationing of nurses in round-the-clock care for the elderly, says Uutissuomalainen (USU).

In USU’s survey, 16 out of 21 welfare regional directors would give up tightening the sizing. In addition, the survey revealed that five well-being area managers would like to change the nursing dimension and accept a wider variety of professionals.

“Tightening means in practice a decrease in the level, because some customers will not be treated completely with a dimension of 0.7 or the treatment will be carried out in an inappropriate way. With a dimensioning of 0.7, places have to be closed. Dimensioning does not secure the resource where the need is greatest,” says Päijät-Häme’s welfare regional director Petri Virolainen for USU.

Staffing in round-the-clock care for the elderly is tightening to seven caregivers per ten patients at the beginning of December. Originally, the dimensioning was supposed to rise to 0.7 already in April, but Sanna Marini (sd) the government decided to stagger it because of the nursing shortage.

Nurse assessment extortion has also been on the table in government negotiations. Forming the board Petteri Orpo (cok) said earlier in May that it is now necessary to reassess whether the planned nurse staffing can be promoted at all.

At the beginning of the last election term, the ratio of caregivers was five employees per ten people to be cared for, and the step-by-step increase in the ratio was regulated during the last election term.

