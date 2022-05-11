THE TRUTH MURCIA. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 02:35



Nurses from the Region of Murcia and from all over the country will take to the streets tomorrow, on the occasion of International Nurses Day, “to value their essential work of care and care in health and socio-health centers”, and to ” claim the necessary measures to promote their professional and work development and the improvement of the care they provide. This was highlighted yesterday by the Satse union in a statement.

Murcian nurses will gather in front of the Ministry of Health at 11:00 am, convened by Satse. One more year, this organization will celebrate different “information and social awareness actions to convey to all administrations, institutions and society as a whole the importance and need for a professional healthcare group that is absolutely decisive for the improvement and progress of our System National Health”.

Among other actions and with the slogan ‘Nurses for a healthy, sustainable, equitable, inclusive and innovative future’, the Nursing union has distributed nearly 80,000 posters in hospitals and health centers throughout Spain “to put the focus on everything the potential, present and future, that the more than 300,000 nurses in our country have, not only in health and socio-health centers, but in numerous fields of action and in areas as disparate as training, teaching, research, management or prevention and promotion of healthy lifestyles, among others».

International Nurses Day will also serve “to denounce the progressive deterioration that the working and professional conditions of nurses have been suffering for years, and which continues today despite the commitments and promises of public officials and politicians during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Overload and tension”



Satse denounces the “permanent care overload and tension”, as well as the “chronic and structural shortage of staff, precariousness and temporary work, insecure work environments, continuous hardship and risks, lack of dignity and professional respect, discrimination or inequalities due to gender or depending on the autonomy in which one works”.

«We want to work in a health system that has, at all times, the means and sufficient resources so that patients and the whole of the public are treated and cared for in an excellent way, without waiting, without cuts and without added problems. Today, this is not possible and we will not give up our efforts to achieve it for the common good, “said Satse. In addition to the concentrations, Satse will carry out various information and social awareness actions throughout the week. “If before the pandemic we were very proud of our assistance and care work, now we can be even more so. We were, are and will continue to be the engine of a health system that must function at full capacity to generate more health, more wealth and more progress”, Satse highlights.