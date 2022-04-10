Nurses’ strike The government’s dispute over the law restricting the right to strike took an extraordinary turn: Minister Lindén says he will bring the bill to a session of the Government, although no agreement has been reached

Lindén believes that the Patient Safety Act is necessary to protect people’s lives and health.

Family- and the Minister of Basic Services Who is Linden (sd) intends to allow officials to take the draft Patient Safety Act to a Government session for decision on Wednesday.

The government still disagrees with the need for the law, but Lindén considers it its duty to strive to promote it nonetheless.

“In my own weighing, I have come to the conclusion that I consider it necessary to enact the Patient Safety Act. The strike is underway in six of the hospital districts, and in two of them, namely in Southwest Finland as well [Helsingin ja Uudenmaan sairaanhoitopiirin] In the Hus area, the situation is in part even critical for patient safety. ”

The government’s sote ministerial group discussed the issue again on Sunday night, but failed to reach a consensus. The situation is exceptional: it is still unclear whether the government will end up submitting a motion promoted by Lindén to Parliament on Wednesday.

The Left Alliance has stated its opposition to a bill restricting the right to strike, and so has the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) has said giving it to him is a “very repulsive act”.

Linden says the law would only allow work to be ordered in situations where the patient ‘s life or health is in serious danger.

“This is where we discuss the 10 percent treatment that is all about keeping a person alive. In some areas, conservation work is provided almost adequately, in some areas it is far from over. That is why I think it is legally necessary to legislate. In my opinion, this does not trample on the right to strike, but protects the lives and health of patients. ”

Lindén has also reviewed the situation with the Chancellor of Justice.

“I am bound by legal responsibility. Since I have decided that the law is needed, it is my duty to submit the proposal to the Council for decision. My assessment is the same as [sosiaali- ja terveysalan lupa- ja valvontavirasto] Officials from Valvira, the Regional Government Agency and our ministry. ”

If no agreement is reached, the nurses’ strike will extend on Friday. After that, according to Lindén, 85 percent of Finland’s special medical care, based on the population base, is under strike.