Nurses’ strike Hus: Insufficient manpower for shelter work, nurse strike was seen as congestion, especially in Meilahti and Malmi hospitals

Hus said the start of the strike has been “adequately” resolved, but labor shortages are jeopardizing the care of critically ill patients.

On Friday The nursing strike that began in 2006 has been reflected in a shortage of labor immediately in the hospitals of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). According to Hus, there have been too few staff in the hospital emergency departments and wards for protection work.

Protective work is work done during an industrial action that is considered necessary because of a risk to the life or health of patients.

Hus has had to negotiate daily how many caregivers are involved in conservation work. So far, the number of staff is chief physician Veli-Matti Ulanderin was insufficient in many units.

“We live hand to mouth and constantly negotiate when situations arise. Now, over the weekend, there have been talks about urgent needs and next week’s shifts, ”says Ulander.

“From the point of view of conservation work, the first day has been adequately determined in the emergency services. The overall capacity of hospitals has declined significantly and the treatment of several critical patients at the same time has been jeopardized. ”

Emergency services supportive wards are tough, according to Ulander, as an average of 250 patients a day in the Hus area have to be transferred from the emergency department to the ward.

“The worst congestion has now been in Meilahti and Malmi Hospital.”

Ulander is particularly concerned about the implementation of cancer surgeries and diagnostics, as well as the availability of blood products, if the situation continues the same next week.

Strike it also means giving up non-urgent treatments. Hus will continue to cancel appointments for next week. Patients receive information via text message or email. More information about Hus’ services during the strike can be found at www.hus.fi/lakko.

The nurse strike will initially affect Husi and five other university hospitals, but in a couple of weeks the strike may extend to other hospital districts.

The health centers in the Helsinki metropolitan area may be at a later date, as they will be affected by the wider strike in the municipal sector announced on April 19.

For the time being, however, the health centers are open and other basic services are being kept open as normally as possible. The city of Helsinki, for example, announced separately on Thursday that coronary vaccinations are being treated as usual.

