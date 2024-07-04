“We need to change the sentiment about the nursing profession, which is passion, care, but above all it is a modern profession that fits perfectly into the idea of ​​the hospital of the future. We cannot talk about the hospital of the future without recognizing the nursing profession as a founding part. We must make high school students understand how stimulating and modern it is, but we must also involve politics in this discussion. The new design of the Medicine and Surgery degree course must not be a new blow to the health professions, to belittle them”. This was stated by the president of the Conference of Rectors of Italian Universities (Crui), Giovanna Iannantuoni, speaking remotely at the meeting ‘Challenges and opportunities of the nursing profession’, promoted today in Rome by Fnopi (National Federation of Nursing Professions) and Crui.

“Let’s work together so that this profession is recognized for what it is – he concluded – so that it intercepts young people, but also political choices and funding. I hope that this is the first of many common actions of political impact on which we can all work together. You can count on the Crui and its president to carry on your battles”.