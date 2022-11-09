Nurses | Researchers found out how much nurses walk at work

In the study, a total of 389 nurses were followed in their work in different parts of Finland.

in the department working nurses walk a lot during their shift, it is clear from the recent from Finnish research.

During their shifts, nurses walk from their workstation to, for example, patients, the medicine room and the break room.

In the study, the distance walked by nurses during their shift was monitored both manually and with the help of the Internet of Things. In both cases, the idea was to record the nurse’s individual visits to different ward rooms.

A total of 29 nurses from different departments in Oulu, Tampere, Turku, Kuopio, Seinäjoki and Joensuu participated in the manual monitoring of the study. The data was collected between 2006 and 2015.

In the study, a ward was defined as a unit where patients receive general medical care or post-operative care around the clock.

Each nurse was monitored for one shift. On average, each nurse moved from room to room about 105 times during their shift. Traffic at night was more random than in the morning or during the day.

About a third of the traffic was directed to patient rooms and about a third to the workstation. One tenth of the visits went to the medicine room. The goals of the remaining visits were not as clearly divided.

Research 360 nurses from nine departments of Oulu University Central Hospital participated in the second part. Data was collected for a total of 2,547 hours and 49 minutes. This monitoring was carried out between 2016 and 2019.

Based on the information collected by the system, each nurse visited an average of 81 rooms during their approximately eight-hour shift. As it turned out in the manual monitoring, most of the traffic in this monitoring as well was directed to patient rooms. Most of the time, the nurse’s steps went from patient room to patient room.

The system did not collect information about visits to rooms where the nurse’s visit lasted less than four seconds. The study mentions that this may have been the reason for the lower number of rooms visited compared to the manual study. Otherwise, the results of these two follow-ups were very similar.

Research the main author is Sauli Karvonen, who is also the CEO of the consulting company Ska-Research oy. Although the results of the study were published now, the collected information has already been used, for example, in the design of Oulu’s new university hospital.

“The collaboration goes back many years. We have done a lot of measurements and surveys during the planning phase of the large hospital project that is already underway, so that the new hospital can be planned even better. This report is one of them,” says the director of the hospital district of North Ostrobothnia Juha Korpelainen.

Among other things, the survey has helped in planning new operating models and structures.

In addition, research results have been used in the development of Esko’s new information system. For example, based on the number of visitors, a conclusion was drawn: it must be possible to make entries also on foot.

“We appreciate that the nursing staff would be able to spend a lot of time with the patient. The staff needs mobile solutions [kirjaamiseen]so that the nurse can be next to the patient and record from there.”

However, part of the recording still has to be done on a computer. Efforts have been made to simplify and speed up this too in the new information system.

Another innovation in the new hospital that frees up nurses’ time for patients is the automation of drug treatment. In practice, this means that the robots dispense each patient’s medication directly into the bag, says Korpelainen.