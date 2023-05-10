María was 23 years old when she decided to have an abortion.

While waiting in a health center with other girls who were in the same situation, she says that a doctor told the nurses: “When will these girls learn to keep their legs closed?”

It was a sign of what was about to happen.

María lives in Salta, a conservative province in northwestern Argentina with notable rejection of abortion among health workers, despite the fact that the practice was legalized in 2020.

In the end, Maria was given a pill to terminate her pregnancy.

But she says the nurses were reluctant to treat her and wanted to make her feel guilty: “After expelling [el tejido del embarazo]I could see the fetus.”

“The nurses put him in a jar and told me, ‘This could have been your son.'”

Under the new law passed in 2020, a woman in Argentina can choose to terminate her pregnancy in the first 14 weeks.

Before, abortion was only allowed in case of rape or if the life or health of the woman was at risk.

The approval of this norm meant a great change for reproductive rights in the country and in Latin America, which has some of the strictest abortion laws in the world.

But although this law gave hope to millions of women, there is still a gap of inequality in access to the practice in some areas of the interior of Argentina.

Abortion turns out to be a very controversial issue in a nation where more than 60% of the people are Catholic and 15% Evangelical.

Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, has described abortion as “homicide” and said that “those who perform abortions kill.”

doctors against

Despite the approval of abortion, the new law also allows health workers in Argentina to refrain from practicing it.

“As soon as the law was approved, I declared myself a conscientious objector,” Dr. Carlos Franco, a pediatrician from the same area where María lives and who assures that he became “pro-life” since college, told BBC Mundo.

Dr. Franco calculates that 90% of health workers at the Hospital Público Materno Infantil, one of the main health centers in the province of Salta, have done the same.

Their estimates are added to a 2022 Amnesty International report that indicates that only 40 doctors in Salta have declared themselves in favor of abortion, in a province of 1.3 million inhabitants.

According to the organization, the figure has been rising but it is not enough: “There are only a few (…) who must move from one side of the province to the other, in order to guarantee access to this practice“, he highlights.

This helps explain why women like Maria still face so many problems accessing an abortion.

At first, María spent two days in the health center waiting to be seen by a doctor.

Finally, he gave up and decided to turn to social networks for help. That’s when she found Mónica Rodríguez, a local activist, who accompanied her to the health center and managed to get a doctor to see her.

Rodríguez says she receives about 100 phone calls a month from women in Salta who face similar difficulties accessing safe abortions.

“My main job is to listen to them,” he tells BBC Mundo. “While I don’t recommend abortion, I also don’t romanticize motherhood.”

Progress and obstacles

The campaign to expand the right to abortion in Argentina has been going on for decades.

Valeria Isla, national director of Sexual and Reproductive Health, highlights that significant progress has been made to provide safe abortions to women.

The director mentions official figures – to which BBC Mundo had access – that show that the number of public health centers that provide abortion services has increased by more than 50% since the law came into force in 2021.

It also highlights that maternal mortality from abortion has been reduced by 40%.

Added to this is the fact that misoprostol, one of the pills used for abortion, is now manufactured in the country, which makes it more readily available.

Despite these advances, activist Mónica Rodríguez explains that the shortage of qualified medical personnel in her province means that safer and less painful treatments, such as MVA, are often not available to women in this zone.

This was the case for Maria, who after taking an abortion pill, still needed to have the remaining pregnancy tissue removed.

After undergoing a curettage, a procedure the World Health Organization recommends replacing with MVA, Maria said she was in so much pain that she wanted to die.

From the Ministry of Health of Argentina they assure that they are aware that this practice is still used in some provinces, but they emphasize that they have invested in training more doctors to perform MVA and in distributing more equipment.

When contacting the Salta Maternal and Child Public Hospital, where María underwent curettage, they limited themselves to pointing out that “each claim (…) is processed jointly with the province’s Maternity and Childhood Directorate, with whom they work to analyze the context, the personnel involved and take measures so that the actions or situations that caused the claim are not repeated”.

After the law was passed, the government set up a toll-free number for women to report malpractice.

“Problems like these were previously invisible. Now, once these cases are reported, we can intervene“, says the national director of Sexual and Reproductive Health to BBC Mundo.

The long waits to receive medical attention and the social stigma surrounding abortions can also make women victims of corrupt practices in these areas, professionals in the sector assure BBC Mundo.

Dr. María Laura Lerma -a psychologist who lives in Humahuaca, a remote community in Jujuy (northwest of the country)- explains that there are cases of women who have been forced to pay hundreds of dollars for treatments that should be available for free in public health centers.

“In many rural areas of Argentina, some doctors who work in the public hospital take patients to their private clinics,” denounces Lerma.

This was the case of Luisa, 34, from Humahuaca.

Luisa had been a victim of gender violence and did not want to go ahead with her pregnancy.

“I was afraid my husband would find out so I didn’t tell anyone and I took the abortion pills at home… It was horrible. After taking the pills, I passed out and everything went dark…“, he tells BBC Mundo.

When Luisa arrived at the hospital, the doctor refused to perform an MVA on her, despite the fact that she had to do so by law.

“He told me that he did not do MVA in the public hospital. That he could only see me in his private clinic for 40,000 Argentine pesos (US$200).”

Luisa did not have that money and was left waiting, in great pain, for 4 days, until the hospital was able to transfer her to another center in Jujuy.

Dr. Lerma reported this case to the Jujuy Ministry of Health, but maintains that until now she has not received a response.

Consulted by BBC Mundo, from the Ministry of Health of Jujuy they limited themselves to explaining that each case is taken individually “and… then the professional involved is approached in a personalized way to raise awareness of the correct practice and prevent it from happening again”.

Some anti-abortion activists have gone to court to try to have the abortion law declared unconstitutional.

Cristina Fiore, deputy of the local parliament in Salta, is one of them.

“We believe that human life begins at conception and we are against this throwaway culture.says Fiore.

“I also believe that we must invest and improve sexual education in the province. I am not exaggerating when I say that, in the 2022 budget of this province, sex education was not contemplated, “he tells BBC Mundo.

However, all legal challenges have so far failed.

“Not all dare to speak”

In the case of María, she is clear about why she made the decision not to continue with her pregnancy.

“I had never wanted to be a mother… My parents abandoned me and that caused me a trauma that took me years to get over.”

Her wish is that the training of nurses and gynecologists be improved to prevent others from suffering like her:

“There are many women, especially in small rural towns, who are discriminated against like me and not all of them dare to speak up.”

*The names of some contributors have been changed to protect their privacy.

