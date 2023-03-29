In an act at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, professionals ask for the suspension of the STF decision that barred the new salary base

Nurses and nursing technicians from different parts of the country gathered in Brasília on the morning of this Wednesday (29.Mar.2023) to ask for the release of the salary floor for the category. The demonstration is organized by unions and health entities.

The act, which started at 10 am, was concentrated in Praça das Bandeiras, on the Esplanada dos Ministérios. The group calls for the repeal of the decision of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) that suspended the implementation of the new nursing wage floor.

In Publication on Instagram, the National Nursing Forum said that the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, “it is necessary to finalize the Provisional Measure for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to edit and for the SFT to overturn the injunction that suspended the nursing wage floor law”.



reproduction/Instagram @martinhabrandao_ – 29.mar.2023 Professionals carry banners and posters asking for the release of the nursing salary floor

The law 14,434/2022which sets the minimum salary for nurses at R$ 4,750 per month, was approved in May 2022 by Congress. The then President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), sanctioned the bill on August 4.

In addition to the minimum wage for nurses, the law also defines the salary base for nursing technicians and assistants and midwives.

Here is the floor for each professional defined by law:

nurses : BRL 4,750

nursing technicians: BRL 3,325

nursing assistants and midwives: BRL 2,375

However, on September 4, the proposal was barred by decision of STF Minister Luís Roberto Barrosoafter an action brought by the CNSaúde (National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services). Here’s the full (258 KB).

On December 20, Congress approved the PEC (Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution) that enables the payment of the floor. The text directs resources from the financial surplus of public funds and the Social Fund to finance the nursing floor in the public sector, in philanthropic entities and service providers, with a minimum of 60% of attendances for patients of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde ).

Hospital associations and city halls said they did not have the resources to pay for the minimum wage, which would lead to layoffs and hospital closures.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) declared, on March 22, that the government is considering offering a subsidy to Santas Casas that cannot afford the salary increase.

This report was produced by journalism intern Izabel Tinin under the supervision of assistant editor Victor Schneider