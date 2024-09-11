The National Federation of Nursing Professions Orders (Fnopi) distances itself from any form of exploitation of the electoral process that is affecting its provincial and interprovincial Orders that have reached the end of their mandate, in order to ensure the control and verification of the regularity of the procedures in progress. In a circular sent to the 102 Orders of Nursing Professions – a note reports – the Federation emphasizes that the Ministry has urged, as the Federation had already done in a previous circular, all the Health Orders that are about to open the electoral season to strictly comply with the rules and regulations in this area, in order to ensure that the electoral operations are carried out in a manner that guarantees the maximum participation of the passive and active electorate.

After the numerous reports received of alleged irregularities to which the Federation is responding in accordance with the law – it is stated – which have often been echoed by appeals to the TAR, Fnopi reiterates that the Boards of Directors can be dissolved if there are serious violations of the current legislation: failure to comply with the provisions on electoral matters could therefore give rise to the activation of procedures for the administration of the Orders themselves.

The Orders of nursing professions are in fact required by law – the note concludes – to protect public interests and in this direction it is essential that their administrative and political action be exercised. Fnopi, as a subsidiary body of the State, with functions of direction and coordination towards the territorial Orders, will therefore continue to follow with the utmost attention, together with the Ministry of Health, the electoral round for the renewal of the bodies of its provincial and interprovincial Orders that have reached the end of their mandate.