The first report on the violence suffered by nurses shows that 125,000 cases have not been reported

From the CEASE-it research (Violence against nurses in the work place), concluded in April 2021 and carried out by eight Italian universities(lead by the University of Genoa) on the initiative of National Federation of Orders of Nursing Professions (Fnopi), it appears that the 32.3% of the nurses, equal to about 130 thousand professionals, in the last year, suffered violence during work shifts. While I cases submerged amount to 125 thousand and the 75% the victims were women.

Many assaults are not intercepted and recorded because they are now perceived and considered, by the nurses themselves, as dynamics inherent to the profession. In particular, every year theInail record 11 thousand cases of violence reported as accidents at work: 5 thousand I am nurses. A fact that makes nurses the category most subject to this phenomenon, but to the official numbers we must also add the undeclared of 125 thousand victims who have not reported.

The shortage of nurses in the workforce weighs heavily on these dynamics: aefficient assistance you have a nurse patient relationship 1 to 6 but, at present, the relationship is 1 to 12. According to Fnopibased on the expected standards of the so-called DM 71 (the resolution of 21 April 2022 of the Council of Ministers), it is necessary to increase the staff with 70 thousand additional nurses. With the current shortage, the treatment time is dangerously reduced or the possibility of the nurse falling into a burnout condition increases (33%). To all this we add that the 10.8% of those who have suffered violence, has permanent damage a physical level or psychological. To understand the dramatic proportions of the problem, a comparison is useful: 46% of nurses have suffered violence during the exercise of the profession, doctors amount to 6%.

Barbara Mangiacavallipresident of the National Federation of Nursing Orders, intervenes: “To restore dignity to professional activity and to guarantee the safety of nurses during working hours, it is very urgent to include this profession among the demanding categories, while now only the classification among heavy-duty jobs is recognized. “The study describes the characteristics of the episodes of violence and identifies the predictors and causes. The corrective measures needed come from here. And on this basis, the work of the Observatory of all the professions that the Ministry of Health coordinates will certainly be more immediate, also to organize training “.

The teacher Annamaria BagnascoofUniversity of Genoaresearch coordinator, says: “The study showed that nurses know the traits and characteristics of a potential verbal or physical aggression behavior; however for various reasons they are unable to intercept and prevent these episodes. One of the contributing causes demonstrated by the study , it is the inadequate communication that takes place between the staff and the client and / or the carer; however, the communication processes are largely influenced by the work environment, staffing and well-being of the professionals. At this moment the studio is providing further data, on which we are working, to correlate the staffing, the well-being of the operators and the well-being of the professionals with the episodes of aggression, in order to be able to hypothesize the predictive factors of these events “, concludes Bagnasco.

