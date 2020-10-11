The president of the National Nursing Order reacted on franceinfo to a survey which reveals that more than one in three nurses wishes to change jobs after the Covid-19 crisis.

“We have to be able to revalue the profession, and not only financially”, said Sunday, October 11 on franceinfo Patrick Chamboredon, president of the National Nursing Order. According to a survey conducted by the Order and published Sunday in The Parisian (paying), 37% of the 60,000 people questioned say that the Covid-19 crisis made them want to change jobs and 43% do not know if they will still be nurses in 5 years.

This revaluation “through the financial sector, but also through the clinical reinvestment of skills”, said on franceinfo Patrick Chamboredon. We must make sure “that people do not leave the profession too quickly. We must create bridges, create a future and develop the profession”. According to the survey of the National Nursing Order, “nurses report task overruns”. For Patrick Chamboredon, the decree that governs the profession “is too old and no longer corresponds to current practices. It is absolutely necessary to act on this subject”.

The President of the National Nursing Order stressed that “many nurses were unable to take any leave” during the crisis. “We see that the epidemic is on the rise. Obviously, we cannot see the end of the tunnel. This epidemic is unprecedented. The profession must absolutely be preserved.” Patrick Chamboredon believes that “give a future” to nurses, because “We have been paying for chronic underinvestment for years”.

The National Order of Nurses has made proposals “amendments to the National Assembly for the PLFSS (Social Security financing bill), which are avenues for development”. Patrick Chamboredon insists: “It is necessary that the national representation seizes it to allow to ensure more personnel in front of the patients.”