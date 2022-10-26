“Dahmer”, though dethroned from #1 in Netflix’s top 10, remains a huge hit with viewers, an aberration to the relatives of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims, and a disrespect to the father of the ‘Milwaukee Cannibal’. However, this true crime television series has left thousands wanting to see more similar stories.

In that sense, streaming has recently released a macabre film, whose plot explores the atrocities committed by Charles Cullen. This is “The Angel of Death”.

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne star in “The Angel of Death.” Photo: Reuters

What is “The Angel of Death” about?

“A harried nurse finds refuge with a generous colleague, until an unexpected death raises suspicions about the intentions of her new guardian angel,” reads the synopsis for Netflix.

Who is Charlie Cullen?

Born February 22, 1960, Charlie Cullen He spent his childhood in West Orange, New Jersey, United States, with his 8 siblings.

His father, Edmunddrove a school bus, while his mother, florence ward, was engaged in housework. However, the man died at the age of 56 and the situation for Charles was getting worse and worse: he suffered bullying at school and was mistreated by the partners of his older sisters.

Thus, according to Infobae, when he was 9 years old, he tried to end his life by taking chemical substances. However, another hard blow would come for him years later: during his last year of high school, his mother died in a car accident.

In 1978, he enlisted in the United States Army. Although he had a successful passage through physical and psychological training, his mental instability gradually surfaced. Thus, he was discharged in 1984 due to problems related to his mental health.

Charles Cullen tried to end his life on different occasions. Photo: Infobae

The true story of “The Angel of Death”

As we told you before, “The Angel of Death”, a production in which Eddie Redmayne plays Charles Cullen, is inspired by real events. Cullen, already a nurse after graduating from Mountainside School of Nursing, got his first job in the field in 1987.

However, according to Infobae, it was not until June 11, 1988 when his first crime was recorded. That day, he administered dangerous doses of medication to Judge John Yengo. His next victim was an HIV patient, to whom he administered so much insulin that he died from an overdose.

Thus, the cases were increasing for no reason, for which it was decided to initiate an investigation. But they couldn’t do much, as Charles resigned from him soon after.

Despite these actions, no one could notice his actions. In fact, he was jumping from hospital to hospital for 16 years, during which time he committed the same crimes in each place.

Charles Cullen was eventually sentenced to more than 10 life sentences. Photo: Infobae

How was Charles Cullen caught?

In September 2002, Charlie Cullen went to work in the intensive care unit Somerset Medical Center, where he again unleashed a wave of unforeseen deaths. The Police, who were already suspicious of the subject and were on his footsteps, began to find disturbing facts about him.

It was when they asked for help Amy Loughren (brought into fiction by Jessica Chastain), her colleague and friend, who were finally able to catch Cullen and unravel the atrocities he committed. The professional discovered that she entered the patient records and requested medicines to assemble the deadly cocktails, then put them in place of serums.

She steeled herself and met him at a restaurant to record the conversation and obtain information for agents Dan Balwin and Timothy Braun. In this way, On December 14, 2003, Charles was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder.

On March 2, 2006, he received his sentence of 11 life sentences and, eight days later, another six were increased. According to Infobae, his responsibility could only be proven in 29 deaths; even so, he is credited with killing 400 people in his years of activity.