Theodoor V., the nurse suspected of being involved in the death of twenty corona patients in the Wilhelmina Hospital Assen, will be released for the time being. That is what the court has just decided.

The police heard a large number of witnesses, including fellow nurses and doctors involved. Experts are also investigating several suspicious deaths in the department where V. worked. Nevertheless, this extensive investigation has not provided any clarity as to whether the suspect was impermissibly involved in the death of one or more patients. “The suspicion is not strong enough at the moment to justify further continuation of the pre-trial detention,” said the court.

Two weeks ago it became clear that the case is quite a puzzle for the Public Prosecution Service. V. himself does not mention the names of his victims and does not provide information that can be traced back to his victims.

V. was arrested in mid-April. He has been working for the Wilhelmina Hospital (WZA) since October 2019. The deaths in question are all from the period March 2020 to May 2022, during the corona pandemic. At the time, V. was a nurse in the hospital and worked in the lung department where corona patients were treated. See also Switch torn: no trains at all between The Hague and Rotterdam between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m

Conversations with care providers

At the beginning of May, the judiciary announced that Theodoor V. himself said that he had put terminally ill patients out of their misery. V. had had a number of conversations with various social workers. In those conversations, he had indicated several times that, as a pulmonary nurse, he had prematurely ended the lives of twenty patients during the corona pandemic. The suspect allegedly performed medical procedures on patients who, in his view, were terminal and suffering, without instructions from a doctor.

Justice has been busy in recent weeks looking at the files of the people who died during those two years during his services, to see if there are any irregularities in those files. It is very frustrating for relatives of possible victims of the 31-year-old nurse from Veenhuizen, but the judiciary cannot make much more of it now.

According to lawyer Sébas Diekstra, the lives of the families of possible victims are turned upside down See also WHO: Europe, stop with 'me first' and do not buy monkeypox vaccines en masse

assisting several families of possible victims,

“The first announcement that the suspect might have played a role in the death of their loved one has completely turned the lives of clients upside down. They had so many questions after that message, but they have still remained unanswered. The uncertainty about how their loved one died really eats away at them. The message that the suspect of possible involvement in the death of their relative has now been released makes the entire situation even more complex for these relatives,” says Diekstra. “Clients hope that there will be clarity really soon, because all this is really getting too much for them.”