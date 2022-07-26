Cosmetologist Wilson enhanced Natalia Dyer’s face in Photoshop and was shamed online

A nurse practitioner photoshopped American actress Natalia Dyer’s facial proportions and was shamed online. The corresponding post was published on her page in TikTok.

Beautician Miranda Wilson made a video in which she told what procedures the Stranger Things star needs for an attractive appearance. According to the blogger, the celebrity needs Botox injections in the chin and cheekbones. In addition, she urged the girl to increase her lips through injections and resort to a brow lift.

At the end of the video, the expert shows how Dyer would look after these interventions, designed to improve the appearance. The posted frames show that the girl’s face visually stretched, and her eyes became more open compared to the original photo.

Netizens, in turn, did not appreciate Wilson’s recommendations, which they began to write about in numerous publications on Twitter, which journalists drew attention to. Daily Mail. “If someone made such a video about me, I would be furious”, “She is literally the most beautiful person in the world, who needs your advice?”, “I hate these videos! She is beautiful”, “You turned a beauty into a monster,” said fans of the actress.

Earlier it was reported that the fourth season of “Stranger Things” set a new record for the number of views on the streaming service Netflix. The season’s total worldwide viewing time was 286.79 million hours on its opening weekend. According to this indicator, “Very strange things” bypassed the second season of “Bridgerton”.