‘I did nothing wrong’Theodoor V., the nurse who may have been involved in the death of 20 sick corona patients, does not have to go back. The court in Leeuwarden has rejected the appeal of the Public Prosecution Service against his provisional release. That is what his lawyer Tjalling van der Goot says.

The 31-year-old Theodoor V. from Veenhuizen was told on June 1 that he no longer has to remain in pre-trial detention, because the suspicion against the man would not be strong enough. He remained and remains a suspect in the controversial case. The Public Prosecution Service appealed against his provisional release.

V. was arrested in mid-March. During a conversation with GGZ Drenthe, he would have said several times that as a nurse in the Wilhelmina Hospital Assen he would have killed 20 patients during the corona pandemic. He would have done that to put them out of their misery. According to his lawyer, V. now denies that. See also Lula asks Bolsonaro to overturn veto on resources for culture

‘Deviating information’

The problem for the judiciary is that Theodoor V. has not mentioned the names of his victims. And no information that can be traced back to his victims. That is why the judiciary has to look for ‘deviating information’ in the files of dozens of patients. A tricky job because, especially at the beginning of the corona pandemic, the course of the disease was sometimes very erratic and unpredictable.

A spokesman for the Public Prosecution Service can only say about the case that the investigation is continuing. The OM announced at an earlier stage that there are more indications than just V’s ‘confession’ at the GGZ Drenthe.

Van der Goot says in a response that he does not see that. “It is a thick file, I see all kinds of testimonials and stories about my client, but what exactly the Public Prosecution Service is referring to, no, I do not see that.” See also The highest British court gives the green light for the extradition of Julian Assange

Van der Goot also maintains that what V. would have said at GGZ Drenthe is something different or should be interpreted differently than the OM says. “The only thing they can do now is examine those patient files. Well, my client says: I have every confidence in that because I did not go wrong.”



Watch our most popular news videos in the playlist below: