Employee used private data of patients at a hospital as evidence for Justice

A nurse’s request for indirect termination of the employment contract was undermined after gathering evidence that violates the LGPD (General Data Protection Act). According to the 81st Labor Court of São Paulo, the attitude was a serious misconduct.

According to the professional, his company failed to comply with obligations. The Justice of São Paulo he speaks in requirements to perform double shifts, care for more patients than determined by the Nursing Council and making payments “outside”ie irregularly.

According to the hospital, the former employee “committed a very serious offense by misappropriating confidential documents”. He would only have had access to the Admission Management System worksheets because of the position he held.

The health institution then asked that the copies be officially disregarded by the Justice, which complied with the decision.

In the end, the sentence somewhat turned against the professional. The worker’s indirect termination request was dismissed and he was punished for the misconduct with dismissal for just cause.

“The plaintiff violated the intimacy and privacy of third parties, natural persons who are clients of the defendant”says the ruling. “Also, it made the company violate the LGPD, as it was responsible for guarding the sensitive data of its customers”.

