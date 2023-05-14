An official said that information would have been used for Duque de Caxias’ secretary to erase the ex-president’s vaccination records; Bolsonaro denies having received vaccine

The head of the vaccination center in Duque de Caxias (RJ), Cláudia Helena Acosta Rodrigues da Silva, said she had lent her password to the municipal government secretary, João Brecha, to delete the vaccination records of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The statement was made during a statement to the Federal Police. The information was published by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo this Saturday (May 13, 2023).

In the statement, the civil servant said that she did not receive information about which records would be excluded under the justification of not “involving her in problems, since they were relevant and well-known people”.

Claudia said she had not seen “any bad faith” in the order. According to her, the help was provided after a request from her boss, the Secretary of Health, Célia Serrano.

The employee told the PF that the 2 exchanged messages via WhatsApp.

OPERATION VENIRE

The Venire operation of the Federal Police visited Bolsonaro’s residence in Jardim Botânico, in Brasília, on May 3 and seized the former president’s cell phone.

Bolsonaro’s former assistant, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, was also arrested and taken to the PF headquarters. Another 14 people were targeted by the operation, including former president’s advisors and security guards, in Rio de Janeiro and the federal capital. In all, 6 people were arrested.

In note (full – 174 KB), the corporation reported that the changes to the cards were made from November 2021 to December 2022 and had as a consequence the “alteration of the truth about a legally relevant fact, that is, the status of immunized against covid-19 of the beneficiaries”.

WHAT BOLSONARO SAYS

Upon leaving his home in Brasilia after the operation on May 3, the former president again denied that he had been vaccinated against covid. He said he was never required to present proof of immunization when traveling abroad, including when traveling to the United States.

For the trip, he requested a diplomatic visa, given on a special basis to heads of state and authorities, and arrived in the US before leaving the Presidency, on December 30.

“I have never been asked for a vaccine card anywhere, there is no tampering on my part. Does not exist. I didn’t get the vaccine, period. I never denied it. There were people who pressured me to take the vaccine. Yes, natural. I decided not to take it because I read the Pfizer package leaflet”said Bolsonaro.

The former president said that his daughter, Laura Bolsonaro, was also not vaccinated against the disease. According to him, only former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro took Janssen’s immunizer in the United States.

“I didn’t get the vaccine. My personal decision. After reading the Pfizer package insert, I decided not to take it. My wife’s vaccine card was also photographed, she took the vaccine in the United States, from Janssen. And the other one, my daughter, Laura, 12 years old, didn’t take the vaccine either, she has a medical report about that”, he said.