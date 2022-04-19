Nurse ‘s strike Valvira: Patient safety is collapsing – “Deaths and injuries are inevitable”

According to Valvira, this provides too little information for protection work.

In the care industry The dangers caused by the expanding strike are collapsing the safety of patient care, Valvira warns in a press release. Valvira is a licensing and supervision agency for the social and health care sector.

According to Valvira, this provides so little staff for protection work that it leads to a large-scale downtime of emergency care.

“This means that patient deaths and injuries are inevitable,” the release says.

The strike by caregiver organizations Tehy and Super continues Wednesday. Caregivers demand better pay and relief from labor shortages.

On the other hand, the lack of protection work has shocked Oulu University Hospital and Tampere University Hospital, for example.

According to them, the strike is also crippling emergency care. The Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, on the other hand, is temporarily closing maternity care.

Valvira emphasizes in the press release that customer and patient safety must be ensured in all situations.

“Valvira is not a social partner, but as the authority supervising customer and patient safety, we consider it a priority to end the strike with a quick and lasting outcome to the negotiations,” says Valvira’s CEO. Markus Henriksson in the bulletin.

“The problem is that doctors in charge of care now do not receive a number of nursing staff based on medical assessments because organizations decide on the number of staff to be assigned to protection work. Practically, doctors and authorities no longer have the means to ensure patient safety. The situation is unsustainable. ”

Valvira has previously stated, for example, in early April that the strike is seriously endangered patient safety.