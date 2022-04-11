Nurse ‘s strike Tehy and Super: The second wave of the nursing strike is set to begin on April 20th

According to the organizations, postponing the strike will give hospital districts more time to prepare.

Second the wave of the nursing strike will begin after Easter, unless the outcome of the negotiations is reached, say the nursing organizations Tehy and Super.

According to a new announcement by Tehy and Super, the second strike will begin on Wednesday, April 20th and end on Wednesday, May 4th. The strike concerns specialist care in 13 hospital districts. At the time, according to the organizations, there were about 35,000 nurses on strike.

In the care industry organizations began a strike in early April in six hospital districts. The strike was due to expand to seven other hospital districts as early as this week.

According to the organizations, employers were unprepared at the start of the first strike. The postponement of the new strike will give them more time to prepare and plan the necessary non-protective measures in the event of a wider industrial action.

The number of care professionals under strike has also fallen. Previously, the second strike was estimated to have involved about 40,000 nursing professionals.

This is due to the fact that the limits of the strike have been revised so that it only applies to specialist care.

Elderly services and primary health care are excluded. For example, in the services of the elderly, the staffing regulated by law is regularly underestimated and endangers patient safety even in normal times.

“The constant shortage of nurses and the underestimation of the size specified by law constantly causes a very significant inconvenience and danger to the elderly. If the strike were to further reduce operations, the situation would be unreasonable for them, ”says SuPer’s chairman. Silja Paavola in the bulletin.

Tehy and Super began a nursing strike in six hospital districts on April 1st. The strike covers, with some exceptions, the hospital districts of Northern Ostrobothnia, Northern Savonia, Southwest Finland, Pirkanmaa, Helsinki and Uusimaa, and Central Finland. At this point, there are about 25,000 nurses on strike.

Southern Ostrobothnia the hospital district was preparing for the start of the strike next Friday, says the administrative nurse Kaija-Riitta Suonsyrjä.

“The first meeting with the organizations related to preparedness was last week,” says Suonsyrjä.

Although the hospital district of Southern Ostrobothnia has not been among those who have gone on strike so far, the strike has also had an impact in Southern Ostrobothnia, Suonsyrjä says.

Since the start of the strike, some patients have been transferred from Tampere University Hospital (Tays) to Seinäjoki Central Hospital for further treatment.

“There have been more than a dozen patients. Some of them have been such that they might have been repatriated through us anyway, ”says Suonsyrjä.

According to Suonsyrjä, the move will strike more time for planning and facilitate the arrangements for the Easter holidays. Suonsyrjä also hopes that the number of coronary patients will start to decline again.

“We had time to close a separate pandemic ward last week, when the number of coronary patients already seemed to be declining, but the numbers started to rise again,” says Suonsyrjä.

Suonsyrjän according to which preliminary plans had already been made for the start of the second strike. Among other things, some of the non-urgent care has been prepared to be transferred. However, measures have not yet been initiated.

“Preparations have been made to increase secretarial work in those departments where it is not possible to make an appointment by text message, but it requires more planning,” says Suonsyrjä.

According to Suonsyrjä, the strike would also have an impact on laboratory and X-ray activities in the provinces as well.

Also Preliminary plans had been made in the Lapland hospital district with a view to extending the strike as early as Friday, says the director of human resources Marjo Kuittinen.

“By the way, we have a break from the unhurried activities at Easter, but the transition to the strike gives us a little more time to prepare,” says Kuittinen.

The strike would affect non-urgent care in Lapland above all. According to Kuittinen, first aid in the Lapland hospital district could have been treated almost normally.

“It would have been handled by us on the basis of conservation work. We normally only have one or two ambulances in smaller places, so there is nowhere to take them, ”says Kuittinen.

Easter is the holiday season in Lapland. It is also visible in Lapland Central Hospital, as there may be more accidents and acute surgeries than usual.

“Of course it binds the staff,” says Kuittinen.